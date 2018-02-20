Kate Middleton Pregnancy: Charles And Camilla To Miss Arrival Of Kate And William’s Third Child, Says ‘Hello!’

There is a whole lot of excitement surrounding the royal family these days. While Prince Harry is preparing to wed Suits star Meghan Markle in a sure-to-be lavish ceremony in May, Prince William and Kate Middleton are preparing to welcome their third child one month earlier.

Since Kensington Palace confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expecting their third little royal, who will be the younger sibling to Prince George and Princess Charlotte, bets have been on regarding due date, name, and gender of the baby at U.K. betting agencies.

As the Kate nears the baby’s due date, the beauty has continued to dazzle in elegant gowns and fashion pieces that have earned the royal ongoing praise, noted by the Sun. One thing is for sure, Middleton is a pro at dressing for any occasion and always seems to be at her best regardless of circumstance, such as the day Kate and William stepped out with newborn Prince George, while looking pristine. The royal family was on hand to dote over their new little royal.

Unfortunately, there are new reports being made that one important member of the family will not be present to welcome William and Kate’s third child. Prince Charles, who has a close relationship with his two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, and who also adores his grandchildren, George and Charlotte, will be overseas. As Hello! relays, Prince Charles will therefore likely not be around when baby No. 3 makes his or her entrance into the world in a couple months’ time.

“…the Prince of Wales may be forced to miss the birth of their younger sibling, his third grandchild, following the news that he will be away in Australia with the Duchess of Cornwall at the beginning of April – the same month Kate is due to give birth.”

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The publication indicates that Camilla and Charles will be venturing to the six-day Commonwealth Games in Australia, and embarking on an Australian tour, which will begin in Brisbane on April 4, where they will represent the Queen at the opening of the XXI Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

On April 6, Prince Charles will head to Queensland and the Northern regions of the nation ahead of returning to England.