‘Teen Mom OG’: Tyler Baltierra Confirms That Catelynn Lowell Had A Miscarriage, Reports ‘OK!’

The couple has been going through a rough patch recently.

Teen Mom OG stars Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell have been seen during the current season of the show preparing to have a new baby. The couple talked about the possibility of getting pregnant again, and went back and forth on whether or not to do so. Finally, Catelynn decided to go to the doctor to have her birth control removed and not long after found out that she was expecting again.

According to a Feb. 19 report by OK! Magazine, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra were thrilled to learn that they would be adding to their family. The pair were seen celebrating together and with their families over the joyous news. However, Teen Mom OG fans were a bit confused by the pregnancy, as it seemed that Catelynn was no longer pregnant in the present day.

As many Teen Mom OG fans know, Catelynn Lowell is currently in rehab seeking help for mental health issues. The reality star first revealed her struggle last fall when she took to her social media to reveal that she would be heading to treatment due to the fact that she was having suicidal thoughts. Since that time, Lowell has been in and out of rehab three times to work on her issues, leaving her daughter, Nova, in the care of her husband, Tyler Baltierra.

Now, it looks like fans are finally going to find out what happened with the pregnancy. After Monday night’s all new episode of Teen Mom OG, Tyler is seen in a sneak preview breaking down into tears saying “I really wanted that baby,” and Catelynn is seen having a breakdown in her car.

Sadly, it seems that the miscarriage happened just before Catelynn Lowell checked herself into rehab, and it could have been one of the factors that was weighing on her during the time that she was having suicidal thoughts. Lowell spent the month of November in rehab and then returned home for Christmas. She later went back to treatment to finish up her six week program before coming home again. However, it seemed that she needed more help, and the Teen Mom OG star told her fans that she would going back to rehab a third time to work on her “trauma” issues.

It’s been a rough road for Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra, but their fans have been supporting them through the entire process, and continue to wish them well as they work on the issues that plague them.

Teen Mom OG airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.