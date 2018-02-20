Angelina Jolie ‘Scary’ Weight Loss Reportedly From Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Reunion, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reportedly have reconciled, making Angelina Jolie so stressed that she has become 'scary skinny.'

Angelina Jolie has always been slender, but after she filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, she lost even more weight, according to Radar Online. Now, in the wake of Brad and his first wife Jennifer Aniston reportedly reuniting, the website claims that Jolie has become “scary” skinny.

Pitt and Aniston reportedly have been in touch for some time. Brad allegedly reached out to Jennifer after Angelina filed for divorce. Even though he reportedly broke Jen’s heart when he hooked up with Jolie on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Aniston allegedly has forgiven Pitt and they have been communicating.

Angelina Jolie Stuns In Off-Shoulder Style, Revealing “Scary Skinny” Figure

But while Jennifer previously was the one who offered comfort to Brad, Radar Online reports that the situation has reversed in the wake of her split from Justin Theroux. In recent weeks, Pitt reportedly has been comforting Jen, and there are even rumors that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston will wed again, as the Inquisitr reported.

Allegedly aware of Pitt and Aniston’s reunion, Angelina has become “skinnier than ever,” according to Radar Online. The mom of Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt reportedly is stressed by the reconciliation.

Jolie recently stepped out for the first time since Jennifer and Justin Theroux announced their split, which triggered the reunion rumors about Brad and Jen. Her off-shoulder gown revealed what Radar Online termed her “scary skinny” body.

Aniston reportedly turned to Pitt long before she and Theroux announced their split. The website reported that Jennifer had “leaned” on Brad for 15 months of her marriage to Justin. However, Theroux and Aniston waited before announcing their split a few days ago.

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Split Plus Jennifer Aniston Reunion Boost Jolie’s Stress

Angelina filed for divorce from Brad in 2016, but the divorce still isn’t finalized. That situation, combined with the alleged awareness that Pitt and Aniston have reconciled, are reportedly contributing to Jolie’s increased weight loss, according to Radar Online.

Jennifer Aniston’s publicist has denied the many reports that Jennifer and Brad have reunited. However, sources told Radar Online that Pitt has been a source of support for Aniston for months.

“[Brad Pitt] has been [Jennifer Aniston’s] shoulder to cry on since her relationship with Theroux imploded.”

Amid rumors that Justin and Jennifer were never legally married, Theroux and Aniston announced their split on February 15, 2018. Rumors that the two were having marriage problems had soared in recent months, and Jennifer and Justin said in their statement that they were revealing the split in an attempt to halt the speculation. Their problems reportedly included jealousy, Aniston’s desire to control Theroux, and arguments about where to live.

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt NOT "Getting Married Again," Despite Tabloid Cover Story https://t.co/AgmoUD3GtK pic.twitter.com/k8TMrxOgxq — Gossip Cop (@GossipCop) February 20, 2018

When Jennifer celebrated her 49th birthday earlier this month, Justin was noticeably absent. But although Brad also wasn’t spotted near Aniston, rumors continue to soar that Pitt and Jen have reunited. The increased speculation about Brad and Jennifer rekindling their romance have allegedly caused Jolie to be “beside herself,” according to Radar Online.

However, Brad and Jennifer have not confirmed any of the reports about the former spouses taking their reconciliation to the next level and therefore causing Angelina so much stress that she lost more weight. One new rumor even claimed that Jennifer Aniston is “wasting no time moving on, and moving in, with Brad,” reported Gossip Cop.

However, the claims that Jennifer and Brad have purchased a home to share “in their old Hollywood Hills neighborhood” are not true, insiders told the publication.