‘Teen Mom’ Star Jenelle Evans Admits She Used Drugs While Pregnant Amid Petition To Have Her Fired

Evans revealed her recent drug use in her memoir, 'Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom.'

Jenelle Evans is coming clean about her drug use. The Teen Mom 2 star just admitted that she was smoking marijuana while pregnant with her daughter, Ensley, in 2017. The shocking admission comes amid a petition to get Evans booted from the show.

According to People, Evans opened up about her drug use during an interview with Vince Russo on his podcast, The Brand. The reality star confessed that she smoked weed late in her pregnancy for health reasons.

Shortly after giving birth to Ensley, Evans tested positive for a chemical found in marijuana, which prompted a visit from child protective services (CPS) about her drug use.

“I’m not going to lie about that,” Evans shared. “I tested positive for THC and Ensley did not test positive. I did. So, CPS were like — I was in the hospital — they said, ‘Did you smoke when you were pregnant?’ I said, ‘I did within the past 30 days. I said I have really bad esophageal spasms and I throw up every 5 minutes, I can’t even eat.'”

Evans explained how CPS said they would not judge her on using marijuana for medical purposes and that she isn’t the first mom to do it. The agency then followed up and did a wellness check after Evans took Ensley home.

Everything checked out fine and Evans was cleared. Although CPS closed the case, this isn’t the first time they’ve been sent to Evans’ home.

The Teen Mom star revealed that CPS has been to her house numerous times for wellness checks. Most of the visits were prompted from fans on social media who believe that Evans abuses her children on a regular basis and is back to using drugs.

Although Evans tested positive for marijuana, she claims that she isn’t using anything else and that she is a great mom.

Evans revealed her recent drug use in her memoir, Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom. In the book, Evans revealed that she used to be addicted to heroin and would shoot up five times daily. She didn’t go into too much detail about her addiction because she didn’t want to glamorize heroin use.

Considering all the controversies, fans have started a petition to get Evans booted from the set of Teen Mom 2. The backlash comes after Evans and new husband David Eason shared photos of them posing with guns shortly after the school shooting in Florida.

Fans were outraged by the insensitive nature of the pics and demanded that MTV fire Evans on the spot. In one photo, Evans is shown holding a similar rifle that was used in the shooting.

While viewers wait to see what MTV does with Evans, fans were successful in their recent attempt to get Blue Apron to drop Evans from their ads. After receiving a lot of backlash on Twitter, the company released a statement confirming that Evans is no longer a part of their team.

Teen Mom 2 is scheduled to return with new episodes later this year. Whether Jenelle Evans is a part of the new season remains to be seen.