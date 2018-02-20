Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe 2018: ‘Outlander’ Exec Admits He Thought Pair Would Be A Couple, Season 4 Updates

Ron Moore shared how the STARZ artists got their roles.

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe are, undeniably, considered as one of the most successful pairings in the history of television. As a matter of fact, due to their effective portrayal as Jamie Fraser (Sam) and Claire Randall (Caitriona), Outlander has also been named as one of the most watched series today. Their evident chemistry has also sparked speculations that Sam and Caitriona could possibly end up with each other.

Recently, Just Jared shared that even the executive producer of Outlander thought that Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe would develop feelings for one another on the set of the STARZ series. A clip featuring Sam and Caitriona together during a look test made rounds online last weekend. At the time, the 37-year-old Scottish actor has been cast to play as Jamie Fraser already while the actress was still auditioning for Claire Randall’s part.

“They’ve already got the shorthand of their characters and there is definitely on-camera chemistry between the two.”

Ron Moore claimed that Caitriona Balfe effortlessly sealed the deal because the pair’s overflowing chemistry was very palpable during the look test. The Outlander executive producer confessed that they kept the tape running even if the scene was already over. Ron also said he believed that it is not impossible for Caitriona and Sam Heughan to fall in love with each other because of their “genuine affection” and “spontaneity” that reflected in their relationship as co-workers.

“We just wanted to see them a little bit more relaxed and sort of interacting.”

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe have become a favorite subject of dating rumors. There were even speculations saying that the Outlander lead stars were sighted getting cozy with each other during breaks. The romance rumors reignited when Sam and Caitriona were spotted enjoying a rugby game together in South Africa on April 1, 2017.

However, Sam Heughan ended the ceaseless dating rumors when he celebrated his 37th birthday with girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy. Earlier this year, Caitriona Balfe also debunked the rumors claiming that she’s getting close to her Outlander leading man when she showed off her engagement ring at the 2018 Golden Globes. “It happened over the break. I’m very happy,” the fiancee of Tony McGill revealed to People.

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan just proved they were meant to be the stars of #Outlander from the very beginning! https://t.co/OyqX71SkhS — JustJared.com (@JustJared) February 17, 2018

Meanwhile, Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe are currently filming the imminent Outlander Season 4. Previous reports claimed that the upcoming fourth installment of the famous STARZ series would have a total of 13 episodes. The Inquisitr previously reported that all the scenes are going to be shot in Scotland.

First Footage Released from Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe ‘Outlander’ Chemistry Test https://t.co/UTYpD4DpM8 #Outlander — Outlander TV News (@OutlanderTVNews) February 14, 2018

STARZ has yet to announce the official premiere date of the upcoming Outlander Season 4. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe!