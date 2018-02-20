Khloe Kardashian Experiences Pregnancy Complications In New ‘KUWTK’ Clip: ‘I Can’t Walk!’

Khloe is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson in April.

Khloe Kardashian’s pregnancy is on full display now, but things aren’t as smooth-sailing for the first-time expectant mom. In a brand new teaser of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloe revealed that she’s suffering from unexpected complications. Read on to see the clip!

In the short preview of next week’s KUWTK episode, Khloe can be seen lying down on her couch all covered up in blankets. Her older sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian were there to comfort her. Khloe complained about her pain and said that she couldn’t bear to move.

Literally, I can’t walk!

“Can you text your doctor right now?” Kourtney, looking overly concerned, asked her.

The teaser also includes snippets of Khloe Kardashian getting a sonogram at her doctor’s office. “Khloe’s pregnancy hits some complications,” the narrator says in the KUWTK teaser. However, the video did not reveal exactly what Khloe is experiencing at that particular point in her pregnancy.

While this is Khloe’s first pregnancy, her family has had a history of high-risk pregnancies in the past. Kim Kardashian has been open about her difficult pregnancies with both North, 4, and Saint, 2.

In an old blog post, Kim shared that she had preeclampsia when she was carrying her eldest child. After giving birth, she suffered another dangerous condition called placenta accreta, which is caused by the baby’s placenta attaching to her uterine wall. Because of these complications, Kim Kardashian decided to go the surrogacy route for her third baby, Chicago.

My doctor had to stick his entire arm in me and detach the placenta with his hand, scraping it away from my uterus with his fingernails. How disgusting and painful!!!

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that the upcoming Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode featuring Khloe’s pregnancy pains was filmed months before. Currently, the 33-year-old soon-to-be mom seems to be doing well and is already in her third trimester of pregnancy.

On Saturday, Khloe took to Instagram to display her baby bump and boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Posing in front of a huge balloon arrangement that reads “I love you,” Khloe and her NBA player boyfriend look perfectly happy together while waiting for their baby’s arrival.

“When a woman is loved correctly, she becomes ten times the woman she was before. Thank you, my love,” Khloe wrote in the caption.

Khloe Kardashian is expected to give birth in April. While this will be her first baby, Tristan already has a one-year-old child from a previous relationship.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs on E! every Sunday, 9 p.m.