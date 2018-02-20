Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Responds To Divorce Rumors On Instagram

Mike Fisher is hitting back at reports claiming he and wife Carrie Underwood are heading for divorce.

Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher is shutting down the recent swirling rumors of an impending divorce on social media. The NHL star responded to the latest untrue reports suggesting that he and Carrie were heading for a split on Instagram this week, setting the record straight after a fan brought up the recent chatter in the comments section of one of his recent uploads.

Mike – who recently confirmed that he will be returning to the NHL and his former team the Nashville Predators this season despite announcing his retirement in August – hit back at the allegations on February 18, confirming once and for all that he and Carrie have “never been better.”

The athlete debunked the recent allegations of trouble within their marriage after posting an inspirational bible verse quote to his Instagram account, which one fan seemingly took to suggest he and Underwood could be going through a rough time after In Touch magazine falsely alleged last week that the couple were heading for divorce after close to eight years of marriage.

“Search me, God, and know my heart; test me and know my anxious thoughts,” the quote Fisher recently uploaded to his account read. “See if there is any offensive way in me, and lead me in the way everlasting.”

In the caption of the graphic, Mike then wrote that the verse is “one of my new favorite verses because I need this reminder daily!”

Carrie then liked her husband’s social media upload from her own account, though that didn’t stop some fans from taking the passage out of context.

One fan, who goes by the username @beverly.ayers, appeared to assume that the quote was referencing his marriage to Underwood. They wrote in the comments, “Praying for you and Carrie. Ignore the media! Hold tight to each other. There are always bumps in the road. Keep focusing on Jesus! He will guide you thru!”

That’s when Mike responded to the Instagram user by firmly shutting down the recent wave of untrue rumors suggesting he and Carrie were having any kind of trouble in their marriage.

Jason Merrit / Getty Images

“That’s not media,” Fisher replied to the fan of the recent allegations in the comments section of his upload. “We’ve never been better. Thanks.”

Mike’s firm shut down came shortly after Carrie also appeared to dispel the rumors on her own social media accounts in recent days.

The country star – whose son with the hockey player, Isaiah, will turn 3-years-old on February 27 – made it very clear that she was supporting her husband of almost eight years on her own Instagram account on February 18.

Underwood posted photos of new merchandise designed to celebrate Fisher’s return to the NHL five months after announcing his retirement and then added a heart and a fish emoji to show off her love for her husband.

Prior to the couple hitting back through Instagram, the divorce reports – which first surfaced last week as a result of an In Touch magazine cover story claiming Underwood and Fisher were supposedly heading for a split – were also widely dispelled by other outlets, including Gossip Cop and E! News.

Gossip Cop described the divorce allegations swirling around Underwood and Fisher as being “entirely untrue” while debunking the recent claims, and E! News then branded the tabloid report “bogus” during a segment on the daily entertainment news show.