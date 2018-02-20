WWE Rumors: ‘Rowdy’ Rousey To Team With The Rock At ‘WrestleMania 34’ According To The ‘Daily Star’

WWE plans for Ronda Rousey to make her competitive debut partnering with The Rock against a celebrity couple at 'WrestleMania 34.'

The WWE rumor mill suggests that former UFC champion Ronda “Rowdy” Rousey is set to make her competitive WWE debut at this year’s WrestleMania in New Orleans. Rousey surprised no one when she entered the squared circle after the historic women’s Royal Rumble match last month, as rumors had suggested that Rousey would be a surprise entrant into the match. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, that proved not to be the case. However, Rousey did take a bow when she entered the ring to confront women’s Royal Rumble winner Asuka, SmackDown women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, and Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss.

Given that Rousey had stated that WWE wrestling was now “her life,” it is perhaps a little baffling that she has yet to make her competitive debut in the wrestling ring. The reason for Rousey’s lack of action seems to be that the WWE network has been waiting for a PPV event so that Rousey can publicly sign her WWE contract.

As reported on the official WWE website, that event takes place this Sunday when Rousey will sign her WWE Raw contract at the first-ever women’s Elimination Chamber match. At present, there is no suggestion that Rousey will compete at the Elimination Chamber, and according to the Daily Star, that is because the WWE has huge plans for Rousey to make her debut at WrestleMania 34.

Ronda Rousey And The Rock Vs. Triple H And Stephanie McMahon Planned For ‘WrestleMania’ 34

British tabloid, the Daily Star, claims that the WWE is planning for Rousey to team up with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to face Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania. There is no denying that the return of The Rock would be a huge event and something the WWE universe would love to see. However, if the rumored tag match does come to be, it would mean that Rousey’s debut would be alongside three part-time wrestlers.

Many WWE fans would expect Rousey to be pitched straight into the championship picture. However, if the WrestleMania rumors are correct, it may indicate that WWE plans to use Rousey in a similar way to their use of Brock Lesnar. The Beast has held the Universal Championship for almost 12 months and only shows up to defend it at major PPV events.

Sports Illustrated also claims that Rousey is to team with The Rock at the “Show of Shows,” but they point out that The Rock’s movie commitments may scupper those plans. If The Rock is unable to compete at WrestleMania, they claim that Rousey will be teamed with Kurt Angle, Shane McMahon, or Seth Rollins to fave Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

The WWE’s plans for Ronda Rousey may become more clear after Sunday’s Elimination Chamber PPV.