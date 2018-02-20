Duggar Family Fans Call Jana Duggar’s Valentine’s Day Gift ‘Creepy’ And ‘Weird’

Jana Duggar got a special surprise for Valentine's Day, but it didn't come from a potential suitor.

Jana Duggar received a Valentine’s Day present that divided fans of her famous family. Some of the oldest Duggar daughter’s admirers were pleased to learn that she got a little attention on the romantic holiday. However, others found her gift less impressive. In fact, some fans called it downright “creepy.”

On Monday, the Duggar family shared a photo of Jana on their Facebook page. The 28-year-old Counting On star is posing beside a large bucket full of colorful roses in the snapshot, which got a few fans’ hopes up. Duggar devotees have been expressing their desire for Jana to find love for years, and some of them immediately assumed that the enormous floral arrangement was from a potential suitor.

“Dang….thought she had a special guy in her life for a second,” one fan remarked.

“I thought she had someone,” another wrote.

The dreams of those who hoped that Jana Duggar had finally found her Prince Charming were quickly dashed when they read the words accompanying the photo. The snapshot’s caption made it clear that her Valentine’s Day gift was not romantic in nature.

“Jana received SO MANY beautiful valentine flowers from her brothers on Valentine’s day!” read the Duggars’ Facebook post about Jana’s sweet-smelling surprise.

Even though giving Jana flowers was clearly meant to be a kind gesture, a number of fans reacted negatively to the Duggar boys’ gift for their sister. Their issue was not with the bouquet itself but with the young men who gave it Jana.

“Sweet but a little weird to get flowers from your brothers!!!” read one response to the photo.

“That’s a little creepy,” another fan commented.

However, others deemed the gift thoughtful and sweet, and one fan argued that the Duggar boys had a good reason for doing something to make their sister feel special on Valentine’s Day.

“She helped to raise most of those boys. Wouldn’t you give flowers to your mother figure? How is it creepy?”

As reported by The Hollywood Gossip, Jana Duggar has spent so much of her life taking care of her younger siblings and helping out around the house that she’s earned the nickname “Cinderella Duggar.” The Duggar girls are expected to live at home with their parents until they get married, and they act as second mothers to the younger Duggars during the wait for Mr. Right to come along. The Duggar family’s Facebook post about Jana served as a reminder that she’s spent a lot more time waiting than the other adult Duggar daughters, who all have husbands.

Some fans expressed sadness that Jana is still single, and it was suggested that the Counting On star’s Valentine’s Day bouquet was a pity present. Others worried that she may never find love because of her parents’ strict courtship rules. Potential suitors must be approved by Jim Bob Duggar before they can begin going on chaperoned dates with his daughters. The Duggar patriarch also requires young men who are interested in his daughters to fill out 50-page questionnaires.

“How is she waiting for mister right when she is not allowed to go anywhere, the guy has to be approved by Jim Bob. Mister right isn’t going to just come knocking on the door or drop out of the sky,” wrote one critic of the role Jim Bob plays in his daughters’ love lives.

For now, fans who want Jana Duggar to find love can only pray that her brothers feel no need to buy her a bouquet next Valentine’s Day.