George And Amal Clooney Donate $500,000 To ‘March For Our Lives’

The star couple also plans to attend the march.

George and Amal Clooney are joining students David Hogg, Alex Wind, Cameron Kasky, Jacqueline Coren, and Emma Gonzalez for their upcoming “March for our Lives” event that is planned to take place in DC on March 24 to advocate for reduced gun violence. The students are all survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre on February 14, where 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz allegedly shot and murdered 17 of their schoolmates. Gonzalez made a memorable heartbreaking speech last weekend at a rally in Ft. Lauderdale in which she blamed the NRA and politicians who take money from it, including President Trump, whom Gonzalez denounced for having received $30 million from the association during the presidential campaign.

George and Amal will make the donation in the name of their 8-month twins Ella and Alexander.

“Our family will be there on March 24 to stand side by side with this incredible generation of young people from all over the country, and in the name of our children Ella and Alexander, we’re donating 500,000 dollars to help pay for this groundbreaking event. Our children’s lives depend on it,” Clooney said in a statement.

According to Routers, Clooney, who is a well-known political activist, and Amal, who is a human-rights lawyer are known for donating large amounts of money to political causes.

In August, they made a $1 million donation through their Clooney Foundation for Justice to the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) to combat hate groups.

The Clooney Foundation for Justice website states that its mission is to “advance justice in courtrooms, classrooms, and communities around the world.

Clooney’s political activism generated rumors that he was planning to run for president. In 2017, the Daily Express reported that the Academy Award-winning actor was planning a run in 2020 against Donald Trump, stating that according to “close friends” Democratic party movers and shakers with deep pockets —including former President Barack Obama, had pledged to donate to Clooney’s presidential bid.

George is in his mid-fifties, much younger than other possible contenders such as Bernie Sanders, 75, or Nancy Pelosi, 76.

He also has movie-star charisma and recognition. That, combined with years of humanitarian work, make his backers see him as an ideal candidate for the Democratic nomination.

More recently, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Fox News host Sean Hannity urged the O Brother Where Art Thou star to run for president

“My attitude is, ‘Run, George, run,'” Hannity said Tuesday afternoon on his radio show. “If George Clooney wants to run, I’m all for it.”

Hannity added that he prefers Oprah Winfrey as a candidate.

“I think Oprah Winfrey would be infinitely better as a candidate than George Clooney,” he said.

Right afterward, Hannity mocked a possible candidate Clooney’s platform.

“I think George Clooney’s positions when they come out, would be so asinine to be hilarious.”

For his part, Clooney has so far dismissed the rumors.

The Daily Beast reported that when George was at last year’s Venice Film Festival promoting Suburbicon, a foreign journalist asked him if he’d like to run for president someday.

“Would I like to be the next president? Oh, that sounds like fun. Can I just say that I’d like anybody to be the next president of the United States Right away, please,” cracked Clooney.