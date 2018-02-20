Chrissy Teigen Reminisces Days With Meghan Markle As Briefcase Girls In ‘Deal Or No Deal’

Once upon a time, Meghan Markle and Chrissy Teigen worked together as suitcase models for the hit game show.

Chrissy Teigen guested on Ellen on Monday and she shared an amusing story about her past. The 32-year-old model revealed that she was once a briefcase girl for Deal or No Deal back in 2007, around the same time that Meghan Markle was also in the show.

When host Ellen DeGeneres asked her about her time with the future royal, Chrissy’s response made the whole audience burst into laughter.

“I tell [my husband] all the time, that could be me,” the former Sports Illustrated model said.

I could be Princess Harry!

According to Glamour, Meghan Markle appeared onDeal or No Deal for a total of 34 episodes from 2006 to 2007, while Chrissy Teigen was on it in between 2007 and 2008. As models for the game show, they stood in the background while holding briefcases containing numbers which contestants would pick out.

Back then, both Meghan and Chrissy were just starting out in Hollywood and struggling to book jobs. Eventually, the two women would choose different career paths–Chrissy went into commercial modeling, while Meghan went on to land a major role in Suits.

In a previous interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, Chrissy Teigen shared more details about her previous job. She described working with a then-unknown Meghan as a “blurry time” in her life.

“I think [Meghan] came in the second season or something. I did it from pilot season to first season, and then I got demoted because I couldn’t walk down the stairs. I got fired or something,” Teigen said, as reported by Vogue.

Meghan Markle (left) and Chrissy Teigen (right) briefly reunited in 2014 for a DirecTV event. Michael Loccisano

As for Meghan Markle, Chrissy described the future princess as “sweet” and “kind” even before her stardom.

I remember her being just very quiet and sweet. Just really kind, and I don’t say that about anybody.

Unfortunately, there is no photos and footages left of the two ladies sharing the Deal or No Deal stage. Some twelve years after briefly working together, Chrissy and Meghan have both proved that hard work in the industry pays off.

Aside from being a social media queen, Chrissy Teigen is currently co-hosting Lip Sync Battle. She has also recently released a cookbook entitled “Cravings,” which has become a New York Times bestseller. In 2013, the model married Grammy Award-winning singer John Legend. The couple is expecting their second child, a boy, in June this year.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle has bid adieu to Hollywood as she prepares for her royal life with Prince Harry. Since leaving Suits, the 36-year-old has been joining her real-life prince in his official visits. The two are set to be married on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.