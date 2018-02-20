Woman Who Left Angry Note On Ambulance Parked Outside Her House Arrested For Verbal Abuse

A furious woman has been arrested after leaving a rude note on an ambulance responding to an emergency call, 'Daily Mail' reports.

An irate woman from Stoke-on-Trent, England, has been charged with a public order offense after leaving a note on an ambulance demanding they move it while in the middle of an emergency.

According to the Daily Mail, paramedics were treating an elderly person with breathing difficulties. Apparently, the ambulance was parked outside the house of Kirsty Sharman — the woman who allegedly left the shocking note.

In her handwritten letter, the 26-year-old unemployed woman arrogantly demanded, “If this van is for anyone but No. 14 then you have no right to park here. I couldn’t give a s**t if the whole street collapses. Now move your van from outside my house.”

Interestingly, it was later revealed that Sharman does not even own a car and that the space occupied by the ambulance was for the previous owner of her house.

Katie Tudor, a member of West Midlands Ambulance Service, took to Twitter and shared a snap of the rude note. The dismayed paramedic revealed that they have been facing “a load of verbal abuse” from insensitive people.

Tudor also asked authorities if there was anything that could be done, especially since it’s becoming a “regular occurrence.”

Other paramedics and medical staff also voiced their dismay on how poorly they were being treated by some.

So upset to be sent this by one of our crews this morning! Along with this note left on their ???? they received a load of verbal abuse!????????@OFFICIALWMAS @StaffsPolice pic.twitter.com/c4UYdcjv86 — Katie Tudor (@wmaskatietudor) February 18, 2018

Meanwhile, residents living near Sharman describe her as a “neighbor from hell” and even accused her of “terrorizing” her street, according to Mirror.

And it looks like the hot-headed woman really has a history of being foul-mouthed. Apparently, just hours after being charged by police with verbal abuse, she allegedly took to Facebook and wrote, “Go talk ya b******t elsewhere.”

In a statement released by the authorities, they pointed out that Sharman is charged with a public order offense and breach of a restraining order. She is scheduled to appear at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre in Newcastle-under-Lyme on February 20.

Paramedics opened up about being treated poorly by some people. Matt Cardy / Getty Images

This is not the first time paramedics in England have faced similar incidents. Just a few months back, a rude note was attached to an ambulance’s windshield, complaining that it was blocking the driveway.

Apparently, the medical team was assisting a man in a critical condition vomiting blood when an irate neighbor left the insensitive and cruel note.

“You may be saving lives, but don’t park your van in a stupid place and block my drive.”

There was even an incident where angry bystanders yelled at the paramedics for blocking a parking space.