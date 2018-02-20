UEFA Champions League 2017-2018 Round Of 16: Sevilla Vs Manchester Utd, Start Time, Live Stream, Preview, Odds

Sevilla and Manchester United face each other in a Round of 16 UEFA Champions League match on Wednesday.

La Liga club Sevilla FC is scheduled to host English Premier League giant Manchester United at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on Wednesday for the first leg of their Round of 16 match in the 2017-2018 UEFA Champions League tournament.

Start Time And Streaming Info

The game starts at 8:45 p.m. UTC+1. It can be viewed live online via FuboTV.

Sevilla

The White and Reds finished second to Liverpool in this year’s Group E eliminations with a record of two wins, three draws, and one loss. French striker Wissam Ben Yedder is one of the tournament’s top goalscorers with six goals so far. He is tied for third place with Liverpool’s Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, and Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar and Edinson Cavani.

Sevilla has not been consistent in the Spanish top-flight this season as they are currently fifth in the La Liga table with 39 points, a long 23 points behind league leaders Barcelona. They still have a chance to qualify for next season’s Champions League, though, as they are only six points adrift of fourth-place Real Madrid with 14 games left in their domestic campaign.

Head coach Vincenzo Montella’s side is currently on a two-game winning run, defeating Girona and Las Palmas in the domestic league, and they are expected to use its momentum against a favored United XI on Wednesday.

Sevilla striker Wissam Ben Yedder. Miguel Morenatti / AP Images

Three players are sidelined for the Sevillistas in this game, namely Simon Kjaer (back), Sebastien Corchia (groin), and former Barcelona and Manchester City winger Nolito (groin). Ben Yedder is expected to continue to carry the offensive load for Montella while midfielder Pablo Sarabia would be the chief playmaker.

Manchester United

The Red Devils earned the top spot of Group A competitions with a record of five wins and one loss to qualify for the knockout stages. Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku leads the team in scoring with four goals while Marcus Rashford has three so far. Frenchman Anthony Martial has contributed three assists, tied for third-best in the tournament.

United is only a slight favorite to win over Sevilla as the club has been struggling in the domestic league at the moment. Head coach Jose Mourinho’s men are second in the league table behind cross-city rivals Manchester City but have lost two of their last three Premier League matches.

The team managed to win their most recent fixture, a 2-0 victory over Huddersfield Town on Saturday to advance to the quarterfinals of the FA Cup. Lukaku scored both goals for United to secure the win.

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku. Gareth Copley / Getty Images

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is still out for Mourinho as the Swedish star continues to recover from a knee injury. Lukaku and newly-acquired forward Alexis Sanchez are anticipated to come again with the crucial plays for United in this game.

Predicted Lineup

Here is the potential starting XI for both sides via the Football Drug:

Sevilla starting lineup (4-2-3-1 formation): Rico; Navas, Mercado, Lenglet, Layun; Nzonzi, Pizarro; Sarabia, Vazquez, Correa; Yedder.

Manchester United starting lineup (4-2-3-1 formation): De Gea; Valencia, Jones, Smalling, Young; Matic, Pogba; Mata, Sanchez, Martial; Lukaku.

Odds

Here are the odds, per Metro:

Sevilla – 19/10

Manchester United – 6/4

Draw – 9/4