After nearly 20 years, Carruth finally apologizes for what he had done to Cherica Adams and her son Chancellor, who is developmentally disabled.

Rae Carruth, a former wide receiver for the Carolina Panthers, has written a lengthy letter of apology admitting to conspiring to kill his pregnant girlfriend and their unborn child after serving nearly two decades in prison. Carruth put the family of Cherica Adams through a trial and an appeal, and now has written a letter where he finally takes responsibility for her death while at the same time states that he intends to seek custody of his son by Adams, who has physical and mental deficits as a result of his traumatic and early birth on the day his mother was killed by men hired by Rae Carruth.

Rae Carruth Is Being Released From Prison Later This Year After Serving His Sentence For Arranging A Murder

Saundra Adams, the mother of Cherica Adams and grandmother and custodian of Chancellor Lee Adams (the son of Cherica Adams and Rae Carruth), says she is pleased that Rae Carruth has finally taken responsibility for what he did, but he will never get custody of Chancellor, who has cerebral palsy, says the Miami Herald. Adams says she will allow Carruth supervised visitation, but nothing more, as Carruth is a stranger.

“I’ve forgiven Rae already, but to have any type of relationship with him, there does have to be some repentance. And I think this opens the door. But I can say definitively he’s not ever going to have custody of Chancellor. Chancellor will be raised either by me or, after I’m gone, by someone else who loves him and who knows him. He will never be raised by a stranger – someone he doesn’t know and who tried to kill him.”

Rae Carruth Has Written An Open Letter To Saundra Adams Saying He Wants Custody Of His Son

From prison, Rae Carruth gave an interview and said that he is ready to take over custody of Chancellor Adams, who will need care for the rest of his life.

“I should be raising my son. His mother should be raising her son. Ms. Adams should not be doing this and I want that responsibility back.”

But Cherica Adams never got the chance to raise her son because she was killed in 1999 after Rae Carruth orchestrated a hit on her life, hiring three men to assassinate her when she was seven months pregnant. Chancellor Adams was delivered the night of the shooting via c-section, but Cherica Adams died four weeks later while Rae Carruth was on the run, having skipped bail.

Rae Carruth seems to have multiple motives for finally expressing his sorrow for his actions as he sent the apology letter to the press instead of sending it directly to Saundra Adams.

“I’m apologizing for the loss of her daughter. I’m apologizing for the impairment of my son. I feel responsible for everything that happened. And I just want her to know that truly I am sorry for everything.”

Rae Carruth Says His Letter Is One Of Apology, But Adams Is Suspicious

But while Rae Carruth says his letter is simply one of apology, in it he challenges Adams, saying that he could have done a better job of keeping Cherica and Chancellor out of harm’s way. Carruth also tells Saundra Adams that she has to face her own mortality (Saundra Adams is 60, Rae Carruth is 44).

“I mean come on, Ms. Adams, the reality is you aren’t going to be around forever. At some point, someone else will have to be responsible for Chancellor’s care. I would like to be in a position to be seriously considered as a viable option.”

Saundra Adams is responding to Carruth to tell him not to worry about her lifespan.

“What makes him think he’s going to live longer than me? I’m a Christian, and I’m going to live strong and long.”

Rae Carruth Sent The Apology Letter To The Press And Not To Saundra Adams

The Charlotte Observer says that Rae Carruth alleges that he has sent visitation papers to Saundra Adams so that he can start seeing Chancellor before he is released from prison in October, but Adams says this isn’t so, and it smacks of yet another Rae Carruth publicity stunt.

“I would welcome receiving some visitation papers from him. I have never gotten any, but I do welcome a conversation with him. He can have some supervised visitation with his son – I am open to that. I have mixed feelings about him breaking his silence. In some ways, he sounds more mature than he did. I’m glad to hear of the repentance and of his relationship with God. But what I’m also hearing is some of the same old self-centered Rae.”

Another part of the 15-page letter from Carruth that gave Adams concern was his mention of clearing his name by “debunking” the lies that Saundra Adams has told about him over the years. Carruth says he wants to set the record straight.

But Rae Carruth says he has found God in prison and wants to spend the rest of his life making things up to his son.

“I feel like I owe Chancellor. I let him down as he came into this world and the only way that I can make that right, the only way I can work out my relationship with my son, is to be there for him and to be a father and a dad to him going forward.”

Rae Carruth is due to be released from prison on October 22.