Blac Chyna’s Explicit Tape: Rob’s Ex Filing Police Report On Leaked Footage, According To ‘Radar Online’

Blac Chyna and her lawyers are not keeping quiet anymore as they file a police report about the raunchy clip that was leaked online, according to 'Radar Online.'

Blac Chyna’s explicit video has leaked online and it looks like Rob Kardashian’s ex-girlfriend is taking it to the authorities as a new report revealed that she is filing a police report about it.

According to Radar Online, Dream Kardashian’s 29-year-old mother is talking to the authorities to track down whoever leaked the explicit footage showing her performing oral stimulation to an unknown man.

Citing an unnamed source, the outlet revealed that Chyna — whose real name is Angela Renée White — has officially filed a report to authorities and is “a mess” after the video was leaked.

Based on a report from TMZ, the model’s face was the only one shown in the clip and the mystery man she was with appeared to be the one taking the video since his face never appeared during the 1 minute and 23 seconds of raunchy encounter caught on camera.

Blac Chyna’s explicit video launched a Twitter storm and caused her lawyers to condemn revenge porn and slut shaming.

Speaking to E! News, high-powered lawyer Lisa Bloom slammed the video leak, dubbing it as “a cruel attempt to slut shame women for being sexual.”

“Revenge porn posting explicit images without the consent of everyone in those images—is a crime, a civil wrong, and a form of domestic abuse,” she said.

Meanwhile, Walter Mosley, Chyna’s other lawyer, took to Instagram to call for a change in the “culture of abuse and assault against women” while sharing a photo of himself with the 29-year-old model.

“Today’s post saddens me deeply as it is an attack not only against my client but my friend.”

The leak of Blac Chyna’s explicit video comes more than seven months after her ex, Rob Kardashian, posted a series of nude photos of her while ranting about their failed relationship. The incident, which Lisa Bloom dubbed as “revenge porn,” has garnered the public’s attention and caused the Kardashian family to express their disappointment at Dream’s father, as reported by E! News.

According to Radar Online, the emergence of the explicit footage is expected hurt her career as she recently closed a deal with a baby company and is demanding for Twitter to remove the footage from the microblogging platform immediately.

As for the mystery man in the clip, the outlet suggested that it might actually be Chyna’s ex, Mechie, who allegedly shared his thoughts on the matter in a now-deleted post on Instagram.

“I focus on my family, career…just about to release my project and now I gotta deal with my d*** plastered all over the world. You gotta be [f****n] kidding me,” he supposedly wrote based on a screenshot shared by The Shade Room.