‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Spoilers: New HOH Is Crowned, As Marissa Fumes Over Confrontation With Omarosa

Another 'CBB US' Head of Household competition took place after Monday night’s live eviction, and live feeds revealed Marissa was unhappy about an encounter she had with Omarosa before the challenge began.

After a jam-packed episode of Celebrity Big Brother that included a live Power of Veto (POV) competition and eviction, the houseguests took part in another Head of Household (HOH) challenge. Live feed spoilers revealed who was crowned the new HOH and also captured Marissa venting about Omarosa and a confrontation before the competition took place.

At about 10:53 p.m. CBB US house time, Mark McGrath could be seen on live feeds wearing the HOH room key around his neck as the houseguests congregated in the kitchen area, according to Big Brother fan site Joker’s Updates. All of the cast mates seemed in good spirits and pleased they could relax and lounge about for the rest of the evening.

The HOH challenge itself may have been a grueling one, however, since the BB Celeb live feeds were dark for almost four hours. In addition, James Maslow could be heard saying something to Ariadna Gutierrez about using ice to alleviate an ache or injury.

Minutes later, however, Marissa Jaret Winokur and her closest ally in the Big Brother: Celebrity Edition game, Ross Mathews, walked to the storage room for a private conversation. Ross had been up for eviction Monday night along with Brandi Glanville, however, Ross won the POV and removed himself from the chopping block. The replacement nominee was Metta World Peace, who begged houseguests to send him home, so they obliged his request and voted him out of the game.

Throw your hands in the air if you can’t wait to watch the Live POV competition tonight! An all-new #BBCeleb starts in 5 min. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/8uitJF3hkc — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) February 20, 2018

On Celebrity Big Brother live feeds, at about 10:55 p.m. Marissa could be heard telling Ross that Omarosa informed her that Mark and James were going to save Ross even if he hadn’t won the POV. She further said Omarosa claimed that Marissa’s allies, Ariadna and Brandi, wanted to evict Marissa by making her the replacement nominee had Metta not insisted on going home.

As Ross listened intently, Marissa told him Omarosa alleged she was adamant she wanted Marissa to stay, but the whole house was set on booting Marissa from the CBB US house.

Marissa said when Brandi heard this she began to chant “fake news” regarding Omarosa’s claim, while Ariadna became visibly upset. She told Ross she tried to shut Omarosa down by saying she didn’t want to talk about the situation because they needed to get ready for the HOH challenge.

Marissa said at that point, Omarosa shouted at her yelling, “No! You made me talk about the game all day!” She said Omarosa continued to insist they discuss gameplay so Marissa finally gave in. Marissa told Ross that Omarosa began talking nonsense, presumably to throw Marissa off her game.

Ross told Marissa he believes the other side of the Celebrity Big Brother house is “pushing to put up Ariadna and Brandi,” but he has been “pushing for Omarosa” to be nominated for eviction.

The stakes are higher than ever. Who will be the next Houseguest to hold the power of HOH? Stream #BBCeleb now: https://t.co/ALOQxpCBCF pic.twitter.com/cOw8MOSqIE — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) February 19, 2018

Mark should be making his nominations for eviction very soon since the CBB US finale is on Sunday and there are still a whopping seven players left in the game.

Celebrity Big Brother airs Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS. Celebrity Big Brother After Dark airs on PoP TV on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday at 12 a.m. Eastern Time, Tuesday at 11 p.m. Eastern Time, and Friday at 1 a.m. Eastern Time.

