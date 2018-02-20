Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber Attend Wedding In Jamaica, Couple Getting ‘Serious’ According to ‘Hollywood Life’

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were spotted at a wedding in Jamaica looking more "serious" in their relationship than ever, according to a new report from 'Hollywood' Life.'

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber seem to be taking their relationship to a new level after the rumored couple was spotted heading to Jamaica to witness Jeremy Bieber, the “Sorry” singer’s dad, tie the knot with his lady love, Chelsea Rebelo.

The rekindled romance between the 23-year-old “Despacito” collaborator and 25-year-old Disney alum seems to be headed in a positive direction after they were seen at the airport on February 19 to attend his father’s wedding.

According to People’s sources, Justin flew all the way to Texas on Sunday to pick up Selena before they headed to the Caribbean.

During the event, held on Monday, one of the guests for the Bieber-Rebelo nuptials shared a picture of the “Wolves” singer together with some of the newly-weds’ guests, including Dr. Rita Kilislian, Taylor Smith, and Rebelo’ twin nieces, Destinee and Desiree.

The Instagram post’s privacy setting has since been changed to private. Fortunately, fan-made accounts for the “Fetish” singer got a copy of the picture and shared in on their public Instagram page.

“Selena in Jamaica today! (apparently she is attending Justin’s dad wedding),” the photo’s caption read.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber’s trip to Jamaica is proof of how serious the couple is in their relationship, according to Hollywood Life, which noted that men “don’t take just anybody to a wedding” especially if it’s a significant event in a close family member’s life.

Based on People’s report, Selena and Justin also celebrated Valentine’s Day together at the Montage in Beverly Hills after they went to church.

“They celebrated a romantic Valentine’s Day. They had been apart for a couple of days and seemed happy to be reunited,” the outlet’s informant said.

On top of that, the source said that they are optimistic about the second chance they were given at love.

“Their relationship is very special. They have both changed, their lives are so different, and it really seems things could work out great this time.”

But while Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are enjoying his family’s support for their rekindled romance, it seemed like the other way around when it comes to her’s. The Wizards of Waverly Place actress even became subject of rumors that she “ditched” her mom, Mandy Teefey, to be with Justin, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

There were also rumors about the 23-year-old artist being a bad influence on Selena, with her friends reportedly accusing him of “enabling” her party lifestyle that led to an alleged drug dependence relapse that caused her to re-enter rehab.