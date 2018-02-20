‘Little People, Big World’ Family Shower Future Roloff, Isabel Rock, With Love On Her Birthday

Isabel Sofia Garreton Rock, fiancee of former Little People, Big World cast member Jacob Roloff, is celebrating her birthday. Members of the Roloff family, particularly her future mother-in-law and sisters-in-law took to social media to show Izzy some love on her special day.

Isabel, popularly known as Izzy, just turned 22-years-old. Incidentally, her fiancé Jacob recently celebrated his 21st birthday.

The Roloff family was quick to shower the young woman with love and affection. Leading the way was Little People Big World matriarch Amy, who shared a photo of herself and Izzy enjoying a drink.

“Happy birthday to you Isabel,” Amy said. “So excited we can celebrate YOU today. I hope your day is as wonderful as you! Lots of love.”

“LOVE YOU SOON TO BE MIL,” Izzy commented on Amy’s post.

Tori Roloff, Zach’s wife, greeted Izzy on Instagram with a photo of the two dancing and making faces during Molly Jo’s wedding last year. Aside from her birthday greeting, Tori also shared some heart-warming thoughts on her soon-to-be- sister-in-law.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY to ma gurl,” Tori wrote. “Although I already consider you my sister, I’m excited for the day it becomes official!”

“I love you so much Izzy and I’m thankful to have a gem like you in our lives! Keep doin you!

“Tori I love you so much!!! You are the best sister ever,” Izzy replied. “Here’s to all the dancing we’ll do together in our lifetime.”

Aside from her birthday and impending marriage, Izzy has another thing to celebrate. Like Tori, Izzy is a talented artist and one of her artworks is now displayed at Insomnia Coffee Company. In a previous post, Tori showed off the painting Izzy made as she expressed how proud she is of “such a talent.”

Izzy replied to this post as well as she told Tori that her support means so much to her. Audrey also chimed in the comment section saying Izzy is “killing it.”

Speaking of Audrey, she also posted a birthday greeting for Izzy but she chose to do so on Instagram Stories.

Audrey shared a photo of a smiling Izzy modeling her future sister-in-law’s Always More sweatshirt.

“Happy birthday to this cute girl,” Audrey said.

Audrey was also present as the Roloff family celebrated Izzy’s birthday at a place called Bushwackers. All Roloff ladies, sans Molly Jo, went out for a night of fun and some country music.

Izzy took to Instagram to show her appreciation to her future family. She re-posted Tori’s post on her Instagram Stories and added the phrase, “Love this sister.” Izzy also shared a photo of a slice of cake, which Amy apparently made for her.

Interestingly, Izzy has yet to thank Audrey through social media though rumors of bad blood between her and Audrey has already been proven false, as reported by Hollywood Gossip.

Izzy also shared that she was supposed to go to the beach to celebrate her birthday. Unfortunately, it snowed the night before. Izzy also pointed out that she shares the same birthday as actress Millie Bobby Brown of Stranger Things fame. Finally, Izzy showed her new hairdo on Instagram Stories. Apparently, she cut her own bangs.