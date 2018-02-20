‘Hollywood Medium’ Tyler Henry’s Boyfriend Revealed According To Radar Online

Tyler Henry of Hollywood Medium is about to return to television with his show and now Radar Online is sharing that his boyfriend is being revealed. Radar is sharing that Tyler is now head over heels and has found his match. According to the site, he is dating a photographer by the name of Clint Godwin. These two look so happy together.

A source actually says that Tyler Henry and Clint Godwin have been together for several years. The thing is the source says that until recently they didn’t admit to their relationship. The insider says that Clint helps keep Tyler “grounded” and is spiritual. According to the source, Tyler Henry realizes that he shouldn’t be ashamed and is ready to let the world know about his man. The source shared that they have a very simple relationship and just really enjoy being around each other. Everyone seems happy with the situation.

The fans would love for Tyler Henry to share details about who is in his life. He has posted a few pictures recently on social networks and the fans love it. Maybe Tyler will start to share more details about his guy now that he has started to be open about it on his posts. It would be great if Clint made an appearance on the show Hollywood Medium. This would really let everyone get to know him better.

Perez Hilton shared that in this new season of the show Tyler Henry will talk about Michael Jackson’s death. He sits down with Latoya Jackson and they talk about who was in the room when Michael died and a lot more. It turns out that he came through very private. This should be an interesting reading to see on the show. Tyler shared that it was really like he was just a brother trying to talk to his sister and he wasn’t acting like a superstar at all. This is one episode that you don’t want to see.

❤️❣️❤️ Happy Valentines Day! @clintgodwinphotography A post shared by Tyler Henry (@tylerhenrymedium) on Feb 14, 2018 at 1:45pm PST

The new season of Hollywood Medium is coming to E! soon. This season is packed full of huge celebrities including Savannah Chrisley, Gus Kensworthy and more. The new season will start airing on February 28, 2018.