WWE News: New ‘Raw’ Women’s Champion At ‘WrestleMania 34’ Based On Betting Odds

A brand new champion is expected to emerge on 'the grandest stage of them all' this coming April.

While WWE’s Elimination Chamber 2018 is this coming Sunday, it will set the stage for who will be vying for the major championships at WrestleMania 34. There are a few chamber matches including a first-ever women’s edition of the match. Current WWE Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss will put her title on the line inside the chamber, and if she wins the match, she could be defending her title against Asuka and/or Nia Jax at WrestleMania 34. Based on recent betting odds, oddsmakers are expecting someone new to leave the big pay-per-view in April as the women’s champion.

On February 17, WWE Leaks reported that the Kambi oddsmakers “republished” several different WWE betting markets. One of those provides odds for who will be the WWE Raw Women’s Champion after WrestleMania 34. While Alexa Bliss has currently been holding the title for a lengthy reign, she’s not expected to leave Mania with that title per the odds.

Instead, it looks like a first-time champion could be enjoying a reign after the New Orleans PPV. Nia Jax currently leads all women on the listing, with odds of 17 to 20. That equals a moneyline bet of approximately -118, meaning a bettor has to place $118 on Nia to win just $100 should she be champion after WrestleMania.

Coming in second on the list to Nia is a tie between current women’s champion Alexa Bliss and her potential challenger Asuka at 6 to 4 odds. They’re followed by Sasha Banks (5/2), Ronda Rousey (4/1), and Bayley (13/2). Mickie James and Sonya Deville have 66 to 1 odds, while Mandy Rose is a 100 to 1 longshot to become the WWE Raw Women’s Champion and have the title after WrestleMania 34.

The fact Nia Jax leads all contenders seems to line up with ongoing speculation that she’s going to face her good friend Alexa Bliss at Mania. However, the most interesting aspect of Nia getting a title shot will be how she gets it. In order to get into that match, she’ll need to give “The Empress of Tomorrow” Asuka her first loss in a long time. If that happens, then Nia can finally get that title shot she’s been trying to get from Alexa.

There are WWE rumors that keep indicating Asuka is going to take on the WWE SmackDown Live Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 34, so it should be interesting to see what WWE does with the Asuka vs. Nia match this Sunday. It’s possible they could have some sort of fluky finish where Asuka doesn’t really lose, such as a double pin, or there’s some sort of interference from Alexa causing Kurt Angle to change the women’s title match to a Triple Threat at Mania.

WWE’s Elimination Chamber 2018 pay-per-view gets started at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday via the WWE Network.