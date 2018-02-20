Judge Orders The Release Of The Social Service Records Of Florida School Shooting Suspect, Nikolas Cruz

The Florida Department of Children and Families were eager for the records to be released.

In an effort to show that the Florida Department of Children and Families’ investigation into Florida school shooter, Nikolas Cruz, was “run-of-the-mill,” DCF’s acting general counsel, John Jackson, petitioned the court to allow the release of the records of a state investigation into allegations of abuse and neglect in Cruz’s home.

Several media organizations were also behind the petition after reports emerged about the results of the investigation. Jackson said that DCF “is the only one at the table who looks like they’re hiding something.” Broward Circuit Court Judge, Charles Greene, granted the request for the release, saying “if there were shortcomings, the public has a right to know.”

According to Greene, Cruz effectively waived his right to privacy by “his own actions,” and the State Attorney’s Office did not object to the release of the records which include the 2016 evaluation of Nikolas Cruz after reports that Cruz was being victimized by his mother. The report indicated that Cruz did cut himself by his own admission, that he felt depressed, and he planned to purchase a gun. However, DCF investigators closed Cruz’s file after determining the shooter’s mother did not mistreat him, and counselors decided he was not a threat to himself or others.

Mike Stocker / AP Images

Cruz has been diagnosed with autism, depression, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and was receiving mental health treatment before, during, and after DCF’s investigation, but he had not been committed to any mental health facility. The 2016 investigation was the only time DCF had any direct interaction with Cruz, and DCF Secretary Mike Carroll, in a statement, said that “once we learned that the shooter had involvement with this person, we immediately began the process of asking a court to release these records.”