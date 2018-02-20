Allison Janney Responds To Kate Middleton’s Green Dress At Baftas

The Royal Duchess didn't wear black to the Baftas, and the internet took notice.

In support of the Time’s Up and the Me Too movements, both of which bringing awareness to sexual abuse and sexual harassment, especially in the workplace, actors and actresses have been wearing black to awards shows to show solidarity.

The 2018 Golden Globe Awards brought a stream of black on the red carpet, and viewers expected to see the same sea of black at Bafta in London on February 18. And while the unity was strong at the awards, viewers saw Kate Middleton’s green Jenny Packham dress as a sign of non-support. The overall response wasn’t positive… unless you count the one from I, Tonya star, Allison Janney.

The uproar over the color of Duchess’ dress even made its way into the winner’s room at the Baftas where Janney, who won an award for Best Supporting Actress for I, Tonya, was questioned about the royal’s color choice for the evening. Taking time out from celebrating her win, Janney kept a cool head, and her response was both classic and kind.

“I would never judge anyone’s choice of clothing. She looked absolutely beautiful and I’m so happy for them that she’s pregnant again. She’s an extraordinary woman. And she can wear whatever she wants.”

Whether or not the West Wing actress knew that royals are forbidden from making political statements and that a black dress is usually reserved for mourning in the royal circles, Janney took the high road, and, for the most part, viewers agreed with her. Many took to Twitter to express their dismay that Kate Middleton was being called out and some made strong points of their own.

“I’ve seen an awful lot of vitriol being directed towards Kate Middleton for her choice of dress at the #BAFTAs. Her outfit was as black as she could get without her breaking royal protocol and shaming her and any other woman is surely the antithesis of the MeToo campaign.”

The Mail’s Royal correspondent, Rebecca English, said in a tweet that Kensington Palace declined to comment on Kate Middleton’s choice of clothing.

The Duchess of Cambridge is wearing green Jenny Packham to tonight’s #BAFTA awards. KP have declined to comment on her decision – but she would never have worn black specifically to make a statement. — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) February 18, 2018

Allison Janney has also won a Golden Globe and has been nominated for an Academy Award for her role as Tonya Harding’s mother, LaVona Golden, in I, Tonya. The Oscars will be held on March 4 in Hollywood.