Jennifer Lawrence Slips Into Daring Sequined Gown At London Premiere Of ‘Red Sparrow’

Jennifer Lawrence wears gold gown with plunging neckline on the red carpet for Britain's 'Red Sparrow' premiere.

Jennifer Lawrence slipped into a daring gold gown for the London premiere of Red Sparrow. The actress modeled the glittery design on the red carpet Monday evening for the debut of her latest film in which she’s a spy recruited by a Russian agency sent to seduce a rookie CIA agent who has sensitive information on Russian intelligence.

The 27-year-old star wore a sparkling backless gown with a plunging neckline. In Style reported that the dress was a Dior design with hand-painted organza and pale gold sequins. It also had multi-colored pleated panels and was cinched in the middle. The gown originated from the Spring 2018 Haute Couture collection.

Lawrence wore her blonde hair down in thick curls and accessorized the look with diamond drop earrings and a large ruby cocktail ring on her left hand. The photos from Jennifer’s red carpet appearance at the Vue Cinema West End in London are posted below.

Jennifer’s red carpet look for the premiere was a drastic departure from the more demure style she donned for the BAFTA Awards on Sunday in London. The Hunger Games star wore a high-cut Dior design that was floor-length and had sheer white material that draped around her back and upper arms. Her hair was parted in the middle, styled straight, and tucked behind her ears. In keeping with the #MeToo movement, Lawrence joined a slew of other celebrities by wearing black.

Jennifer Lawrence models Dior gown at the London premiere of ‘Red Sparrow’ on Sunday, February 19. Vianney Le Caer/Invision / AP Images

Jennifer Lawrence at the London premiere of ‘Red Sparrow.’ Vianney Le Caer/Invision / AP Images

Jennifer Lawrence on the red carpet for London’s ‘Red Sparrow’ premiere. Joel C Ryan / AP Images

The Inquisitr previously wrote about another daring outfit that Jennifer Lawrence wore when she arrived in London over the weekend. She wore a sweater dress that looked as if it needed pants, but it was designed to be worn as a one-piece. She added brown booties and a Burberry trench coat to complete the look.

Earlier in the day, the actress was seen in an ultra-casual outfit that consisted of a sweater and loose black pants. Jennifer wore a boyfriend-style denim coat and black slippers with round metal studs. She had on sunglasses as she hid from the bright flash of cameras by shielding her face with a magazine.

Red Sparrow starring Jennifer Lawrence hits theaters in the U.S. on Thursday, March 2.