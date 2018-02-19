Omarosa Moves On To Melania Trump and Hillary Clinton In Her Post-Trump Debriefing For The Masses

Omarosa appears to be moving right along with her stories out of the White House with Melania Trump in her scope this time around.

One of the last tweets that Donald Trump posted about Omarosa after she exited the White House conveyed a thank you for her service, and he wished her success. It wasn’t too long after that when she started bashing the President on a semi-regular basis. Omarosa’s latest bit of sharing indicated that she thinks Hillary Clinton would have made an “exceptional” president, according to Newsweek. She said this despite jumping Hillary’s ship and hopping on board Trump’s vessel as it sailed into the White House.

Omarosa left the White House promising “she has a story to tell,” and she followed that up with it being a story “the world will want to hear,” which was reported on Clear Politics back in December. Alisyn Camerota, the former Fox News host who headed over to CNN where she sits today, reportedly “loves Omarosa now that she bashes Trump,” according to NTK Network.

Omarosa seems to use her appearance on the show Big Brother like a platform at times to dish on her days at the White House. This is something that Camerota praises Omarosa for, calling her a “truth-teller” about her time at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. The former White House official turned reality star contestant again has compared the White House to a “circus full of monkeys,” according to CBS News.

She told people she was at the White House only to protect the country from Trump. Omarosa has said she was “haunted by Trump’s tweets.” She told her Big Brother co-stars how she thought she could be that person who could stop Trump from doing and saying things he shouldn’t, but it didn’t work out that way. Instead, the people around Trump wanted her out of there.

Thank you Omarosa for your service! I wish you continued success. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2017

On #BBCeleb, Omarosa praised Melania Trump as 'amazing' and 'sharp': https://t.co/ICqQCPUMPj pic.twitter.com/Oy712fbu1r — DJ BigDog Mark Baker (@djbakey) February 15, 2018

Even before she was on Big Brother, she said that she saw things at the White House that not only “made her uncomfortable,” but “upset her as well,” according to The Hill. While at the time she made that statement she said she wouldn’t elaborate on it, but she threw out some teasers.

Omarosa said, “the things I have seen and heard “have affected me deeply and emotionally, that has affected my community and my people. And when I can tell my story, it is a profound story that I know the world will want to hear.”

She hasn’t had very kind things to say about her time in the White House, but she recently found some wonderful things to say about Melania Trump. She nixed the notion that Melania Trump is Donald Trump’s reluctant companion.

According to Newsweek, Omarosa shared how Melania Trump is an extremely capable woman when it comes to fulfilling the responsibilities that come along with being a first lady of the nation.

“She’s amazing,” Omarosa said about Melania, once again this was on the Big Brother show. “I don’t understand why people don’t think that she’s sharp. She speaks so many different languages. She’s sharp.” The remodeling of the White House that Melania, which was done to Melania’s specifications, shows what “impeccable taste” the First Lady has, claims Omarosa, who sang Melania praises.

Omarosa Manigault talks leaving Hillary Clinton's campaign for Donald Trump's on 'Big Brother: Celebrity Edition' https://t.co/5KKCFnNCgV pic.twitter.com/ayFF8qSsLs — Boston Herald (@bostonherald) February 19, 2018

Someone else that Omarosa admires greatly is apparently Hillary Clinton who she says would have made an “exceptional” president. Omarosa had similar words for Hillary as she did for Melania Trump, which is “sharp” and “smart.” Once the praise came through she seemed to lower the boom on Clinton, explaining why she left campaigning for her to join Trump.

She called the Ready for Hillary campaign efforts, that she and others worked hard for, had turned into a “bit of a scam.” When it came time to roll it over to Hillary for America campaign, they left all those people who had worked hard for Hillary behind. This is what fueled Omarosa’s cross-over into Trump territory. She felt “used and abused” by the Ready for Hillary organization.

Despite all the disparaging words that Omarosa has shared about Trump, it seems Melania is on the top of her list of people she finds commendable. She almost got there with Hillary as well, saying she would make an “exceptional president.” But being “used and abused” by the campaign tainted her and sent her treading into Trump territory.