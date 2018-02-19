Fergie Apologizes For National Anthem Performance At The NBA All-Star Game

Fergie says she's sorry to fans who didn't like her version of 'The Star-Spangled Banner.'

Fergie is apologizing for her rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” on Sunday night. The singer, who was chosen to sing the national anthem at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game, caused quite the controversy when she delivered a slow, sultry version of the beloved song.

Now, Fergie is apologizing to fans who didn’t like her version of the national anthem. The singer, who is recently divorced from actor Josh Duhamel, claims that she was “honored” when the NBA asked her to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the big game and that she was trying to do “something special” with her version of the anthem.

According to a February 19 report by TMZ, the singer claims that she knew she was taking a “risk” by singing her rendition of the national anthem, adding that she “honestly” tried her best to deliver a stellar performance.

“I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA. I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best.”

Fergie opened the 2018 NBA All-Star game by singing the song, and during the performance, many of the NBA players participating in the game looked confused about what was going on. The Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green, in particular, looked like he was trying not to laugh while the singer was belting out the anthem on live television. Meanwhile, some analysts like Charles Barkley also spoke out about the performance.

NBA fans immediately took to Twitter and other social media platforms to voice their opinions about Fergie’s rendition of the anthem, and the vast majority did not care for the version. Memes, jokes, and critical tweets began to flood in, as well as news articles about the singer’s version of the song. All of the negative media attention was not lost on Fergie, prompting her to release an apology statement explaining what went wrong during her performance.

Of course, Fergie isn’t the only celebrity who has been bashed for their rendition of the national anthem. Other stars like Roseanne Barr, Keri Hilson, Jesse McCartney, Michael Bolton, James Taylor, Christina Aguilera, Scotty McCreery, Cyndi Lauper, and more have all been criticized for “Star-Spangled Banner” flops, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Meanwhile, it seems that fans are demanding more from big sporting event performances, as Fergie’s ex-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake, was also criticized for his Super Bowl halftime performance this year.