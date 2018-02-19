Blac Chyna ‘Devastated’ About Her Sex Tape Leaking Online, Reports ‘OK!’

Blac Chyna is not taking the matter lightly.

Blac Chyna’s name was trending on social media throughout the day on Monday, and the reality star is reportedly “devastated” for the reason behind her name making headlines. According to reports, Rob Kardashian’s baby mama had a private video of herself leaked online, and now she’s dealing with the aftermath of the scandal.

According to a February 19 report by OK! Magazine, Blac Chyna, 30, was shocked to see that she had a sex tape leaked online. The video immediately went viral on social media sites such as Twitter, and fans couldn’t stop talking about the shocking X-rated footage.

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian called off their engagement in 2017 and had a very rocky split. The pair engaged in a war of words via social media, and things got so bad that Kardashian even posted private nude photos of the mother of his child for all to see. Rob later deleted the photographs, but Chyna wasn’t about to let him get away with it. She hired an attorney and began her revenge mission. Now, Chyna is being betrayed by someone she was once close to yet again.

After splitting with Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna has been linked to a few men, mostly rap artists. However, the identity of the man in the video with her has not been revealed. TMZ reports that Chyna has called her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, and reported the incident to the police. Chyna’s attorney released a statement after the video was posted on social media, calling it a form of “domestic abuse,” revealing that women have killed themselves over similar incidences and that the situation is “not a joke.”

Blac Chyna has yet to officially comment on the sex tape being leaked, but it seems that she is not taking the violation of her privacy lightly. While Chyna knows who her partner in the video is, that doesn’t mean he is the person who leaked the video. Hackers have often gotten into celebrities phones and computers to leak sensitive materials to the public. It seems that only time will tell if Chyna will get the justice she seeks in this matter.