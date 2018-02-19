‘Teen Mom OG’: Amber Portwood Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump On Instagram [Photo]

Amber Portwood is ready for her baby boy's arrival.

Amber Portwood is ready and excited to welcome her second child in May and on Monday, ahead of the night’s new episode of Teen Mom OG season seven, the longtime reality star gave fans a look at her growing baby bump.

As fans continue to watch Portwood’s baby news play out on Teen Mom OG, the reality star is keeping fans in the loop with her pregnancy on Instagram and Twitter.

“Heading to my doctor for a check up! Can’t wait to share my little bundle of joy with you all,” Portwood wrote in the caption of a February 19 photo shared on her Instagram page.

Earlier this month, Portwood gave fans another look at her baby bump while out and about in Indianapolis, Indiana with Glennon. In a photo at the time, she showcased her growing bump and her growing nine-year-old, Leah, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley.

As Teen Mom OG fans well know, Portwood and Shirley were together when fans first met them on 16 & Pregnant but for the past few years, they’ve been seen in their new relationships, Portwood with Matt Baier and then Glennon and Shirley with his wife Kristina Anderson.

Shirley and Anderson share one young daughter together.

Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon have only been dating since last summer but, as fans have seen on Teen Mom OG, they didn’t waste any time heating things up with one another and by September, Portwood was several weeks pregnant.

Prior to Portwood’s romance with Glennon, she was involved in a years-long romance with Matt Baier. As fans of the show will recall, Portwood and Baier’s relationship was quite controversial during the years it was featured on Teen Mom OG and soon, fans will watch the end of the couple’s courtship play out on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition on WEtv next month.

In a sneak peek at the upcoming season of the WEtv show, Portwood shocked fans by accusing Baier of being physically abusive towards her during their relationship. Portwood also shocked fans when she butted heads with Brandi Glanville, formerly of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Teen Mom OG Season 7 airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.