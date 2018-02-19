A Rare Signed Pablo Picasso Print, Valued At $50,000, Was Stolen, The Police Have No Leads On The Art Thief

A rare signed Pablo Picasso print went missing on Friday afternoon. The print is worth up to $50,000.

Art connoisseurs are on the lookout for a rare, signed Pablo Picasso print. Someone stole the artwork from the lobby of a Wisconsin appraiser’s office, Bill DeLind of Delind Fine Art Appraisial LLC on Friday, February 16. According to Inside Edition, the etching went missing sometime on Friday afternoon. The piece is valued between $35,000 and $50,000.

The signed print “Toreo,” which means bullfighter, was displayed in the office lobby. There are only 30 prints of the artwork, making this piece very rare.

The Picasso print was for sale, but the agency never put a price or identification on the piece. They purposely didn’t put an amount on it so people wouldn’t know it was an expensive piece of art.

“It was available on sale, but we never put any price tags or identifications, so it’s not like someone looked at it and knew it was worth a lot of money. There was nothing that would indicate its value.”

The office staff recalled seeing the artwork in the lobby around 11 a.m. The appraiser’s office believes someone slipped off with it when the office wasn’t paying attention. By 2 p.m., someone in the office noticed it was missing.

DeLind said that someone could have walked into the office without being noticed. He and his partner were upstairs working. There were no security cameras downstairs, either.

The office noted that you could not misplace a piece of art like this. Bill DeLind suspects that the thief is someone with extensive knowledge of art.

A rare Pablo Picasso print was stolen from an appraisal business in Wisconsin. It could be worth $50,000! MW-005MO pic.twitter.com/htl7WRFQcD — CNN Newsource (@CNNNewsource) February 19, 2018

Someone with a trained eye would have noticed Pablo Picasso’s original signature. They would know right away that it was worth a substantial amount of money. The piece is a “typical Picasso” piece from 1949.

DeLind Fine Art Appraisals have had the piece displayed since October.

‘Bring it back:’ Picasso print worth up to $50K reported stolen from Milwaukee art appraiser https://t.co/ncuNz0zNJI pic.twitter.com/6J8JvGVgA2 — FOX6 News (@fox6now) February 19, 2018

DeLind said that he has been in contact with other galleries, museums, and well-known private collectors across the nation. He believes that if the thief tries to sell the piece, law enforcement will be alerted. He thinks it is unlikely that the thief will be able to unload the artwork without the authorities finding out.

He asks anyone with information on the rare signed Picasso print to contact the Milwaukee Police Department. The police are investigating the incident, and they are hopeful they will locate the artwork thief.

DeLind said that they want the piece back. They hope someone will come forward with information that will lead to the finding the artwork unharmed.

“First of all, bring it back. I’m not sure I’m in a position to negotiate. You’ll be forgiven or no harm will come, but I will say, I want the artwork back.”

The police do not have any leads or suspects.