‘Teen Mom OG’: Tyler Baltierra Responds To Claims He’s To Blame For Catelynn Lowell’s Mental Illness

Tyler Baltierra is setting the record straight.

Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra has been going through a rocky patch over the past few months. Tyler’s wife, Catelynn Lowell, checked herself into rehab for mental health issues late last year, and she’s been in and out of treatment since that time. Now, some viewers are accusing Baltierra of causing Lowell’s mental health problems.

According to a February 19 tweet from Tyler Baltierra, the Teen Mom OG dad has had enough of people telling him that his comments to Catelynn Lowell, especially about her weight, are one of the reasons that his wife entered rehab. In fact, Baltierra cleared up a lot of the rumors about his comments to Catelynn and revealed that some of the MTV scenes are edited to “appear more insensitive” than they really were.

Baltierra released a statement via social media claiming that it is not Lowell’s weight, nor their marriage, that caused his wife’s mental health crisis. As many Teen Mom OG fans will remember, Catelynn Lowell revealed via social media that she had been having suicidal thoughts in the days before she entered rehab. Catelynn knew that she needed to seek help, and that is exactly what she did. Meanwhile, Tyler says that his wife’s issues stem from her “chaotic and unstable upbringing,” which is something that both he and Lowell have had to learn to overcome in their lives.

You’ll see that I own my mistakes & never claimed to be “holier than thou”. I never shamed her into losing weight, like I said, we hold each other accountable to our commitments. No intention at all to hurt reputations, just defend my wife & fight to end mental health stigma ✌???? — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) February 19, 2018

Many Teen Mom OG fans may know that both Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra had parents who were addicts growing up. Tyler’s father, Butch Baltierra, has been in and out of prison nearly his whole life and recently went to rehab himself for drug addiction issues. Meanwhile, Catelynn’s mother, April, who also used to be married to Butch, had addiction issues of her own but has been clean and sober for a couple of years now.

Tyler says that he’s not perfect and will “own” his mistakes, but he never shamed Catelynn into losing weight, telling fans that he felt like he needed to “defend” his wife and “fight to end mental health stigma” with his recent statements.

