Imprisoned Steroid Dealer Explains How Roman Reigns Avoided Testing Positive For Steroid Abuse

Roman Reigns, the controversial WWE 'Monday Night Raw' star, categorically denies the allegations made by Richard Rodriguez.

Richard Rodriguez is someone who is best known as the former owner of the Iron Addicts Gym in Miami, Florida. However, as of late, wrestling fans know him because he’s the man who pointed to Roman Reigns as someone who was part of his larger steroid abuse ring.

Wrestling Inc. is reporting that in a recent interview with Jon Bravo, Rodriguez went into great detail about how Roman Reigns — in addition to other celebrities like Mark Wahlberg and Josh Duhamel — were just a few of his many clients in the so-called “steroid ring.”

Rodriguez was more than content with keeping everyone’s business under wraps, until Roman Reigns issued a statement categorically denying his knowledge, or involvement, with Rodriguez.

Through a representative, the Monday Night Raw star issued the following statement.

“I have never heard of Richard Rodriguez or Wellness Fitness Nutrition. I learned from the mistake I made nearly two years ago and paid the penalty for it. Since then, I’ve passed 11 tests as part of WWE’s independent drug testing program.”

However, Rodriguez — whose gym was raided by the feds in February of 2017 when reports of his participation in the steroid ring came to light — is eager to clear his name and made clear that not only can he prove (via text messages, emails, phone calls and other forms of communication) that Josh Duhamel was a client of his, he will prove — in his next interview — that Reigns was also a client of his.

Rodriguez also said that just because Roman Reigns tested negative for steroid use by the WWE doesn’t mean that he can be exonerated from its use. In fact, Rodriguez said, there’s a way to “test negative” on a steroid test, even if you’ve been using steroids.

“They take people like me, and others very well to secure that they know these procedures, and ensure that they pass them with flying colors. So often times, people might take shorter estures like a suspension-based product so it could be out of their system prior to being tested.”

What’s more, said Rodriguez, people like Roman Reigns — who need to maintain a muscular physique as a result of the demands of the job — cannot maintain the shape they’re in without the help of performance-enhancing drugs like steroids. And even though the WWE claims to have “strict testing policies” when it comes to substance abuse, Reigns’ orders “contained a lot of products that were not meant for human consumption.”

You can listen to Rodriguez’s full interview in the video.

There’s no word when Rodriguez will give his next interview; however, it bears repeating that Roman Reigns has categorically denied Rodriguez’s accusations and that he’s neither been charged with a crime nor suspended from his time in the WWE.