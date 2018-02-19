Blac Chyna Sex Tape Surfaces Online: Star Brim Reportedly Shares The Video, Reports ‘The Shade Room’

Blac Chyna’s sex tape leaked online and, according to the Shade Room, the video was allegedly leaked or shared by Cardi B’s friend, Star Brim. According to the celebrity news sites Instagram page, Star Brim stated that she does not have a feud with Blac Chyna and denies that she is the source of the leak. Brim stated that the video was all over the internet.

It is unclear who Blac Chyna’s partner is in the video. However, the reality TV star is trending on Twitter after the sex tape started circulating online. The sex tape shows the model performing sexual acts on a man who is not shown in the video.

The 29-year-old model has not responded to the video being released. Her last Instagram photo is of her daughter Dream, who she had with Rob Kardashian.

Blac Chyna had a relationship with Tyga, who she met at a video shoot for his video “Rack City.” They had a son King Cairo in 2012 before splitting two years later.

The former stripper started dating Keeping Up with The Kardashians star Rob Kardashian in early 2016. They got engaged after three months of dating and announced that she was pregnant a month after.

Chyna gave birth to their daughter Dream Renée Kardashian in November 2016 and they split the following month. Their romance was documented on the E! TV series Rob & Chyna, which lasted one season.

The model was reportedly dating “Magnolia” rapper Playboi Carti. Rob Kardashian accused his ex-fiancé of cheating on him with numerous men on his Instagram account before deleting it.

Some fans are speculating that Blac Chyna’s phone was hacked or it was released as a revenge plot by an ex-partner.

Blac Chyna was in a legal dispute with the Kardashian family, according to TMZ. Chyna reportedly claimed that the Kardashians painted her as a bad mother and they interfered with her contract with the E! Network.

The 29-year-old also accused Rob Kardashian of domestic violence in a dispute they reportedly settled out of court. The model got a restraining order against Rob, which prevented the former couple from filming the second season of Rob & Chyna.

TMZ reports that Blac Chyna has called the police to investigate the origin of the leaked sex tape. The publication reports that the 29-year-old has nothing to do with its release and her attorney has not commented, only stating that it is a criminal matter.