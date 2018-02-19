Kendall Jenner Wears Tasseled Bra And Denim During Night Out With Sister, Kourtney Kardashian

Kendall Jenner showcases her abs in a pink fringed bra paired with denim on Sunday while out on the town with Kourtney Kardashian.

Kendall Jenner wore a pink tasseled bra and denim jeans Sunday night while out on the town with her sister, Kourtney Kardashian. The sisters were seen leaving Craigs in Hollywood when Kendall was photographed displaying her toned abs in the stylish ensemble.

The Daily Mail published the photos, which can be seen from the site’s Facebook post below.

The 22-year-old had on a fringed bra with tie shoulder straps that was matched with a pair of high-waisted light blue jeans. Jenner wore nude heels and carried a Louis Vuitton handbag that had on the side of it a Mona Lisa painting by Leonardo Da Vinci. She had her brunette hair parted in the middle and gathered into a bun with tendrils falling at the side of her face.

Kendall Jenner’s tasseled bra comes with a set of sheer shorts and is called “Priamo for Opening Ceremony,” according to Daily Mail. It can be purchased for $588 at the Opening Ceremony website.

The Victoria Secret model took to Instagram to post a new photo of her in a skimpy crop top and jeans as she’s fueling a classic car. The post seen below shows a statuesque Jenner on one knee as she holds the gas nozzle.

Kendall Jenner admitted in the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians that her modeling career has caused her to battle anxiety issues. People recapped Kendall’s story line from Sunday night’s episode. Momager, Kris Jenner, explained that her daughter gets the most nervous during fashion week because so much is going on at once. Kendall gets overwhelmed and suffers anxious feelings.

???? A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Feb 19, 2018 at 9:43am PST

The model and reality star confessed that she’s always been a bit of a hypochondriac. The anxiety, however, has stemmed from other factors than the high-pressure fashion industry. Jenner said Kim’s robbery, her own robbery, and the stalking incident contributed to her anxiety. She added that it’s the reason behind her not wanting to go out much anymore and her limited social media activity. Her mother reassured her that she’s there to help her get through the anxiety.

Kendall Jenner was able to cope for Milan fashion week by sound bathing, acupuncture, and meditation. They’re coping mechanisms that worked well for her in the past, she said.