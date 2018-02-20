Elon Musk’s Boring Company Gets A Conditional Permit For Hyperloop

The Boring Company received a conditional permit to start the first initial phase of the Hyperloop project.

Elon Musk continues to be relentless with his ventures to date. Musk’s Boring Company was given the green light and granted a preliminary permit for New York to Washington DC Hyperloop.

According to New Atlas, the concept of a Hyperloop would be a mode of transportation for passengers and freight. In addition, Musk explained the Hyperloop as a future replacement for bullet trains. In other words, for commuters traveling from San Francisco to Los Angeles would take as little as 30 minutes.

For this particular project, Musk is looking to reduce the time to travel from New York to D.C. and is just a very first step in developing the vision for the Hyperloop.

“And while it’s a very small, very vague step forward, Musk’s Boring Company has received a permit for preparation and preliminary excavation of a site in the nation’s capital. The exact location is 53 New York Avenue NE, next to a McDonald’s and near the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives,” according to The Washington Post.

As reported by Tech Crunch, Musk in a tweet posted back in July confirmed he had received a verbal approval from the government to go ahead and build a multi-state underground Hyperloop. However, there is no official approval to date, but Bloomberg reported positive conversations between the White House and The Boring Company over the possibility of building a tunnel.

The permit is the first step and still far from becoming a done deal. The proposed route would go from New York to Philadelphia to Baltimore D.C. as the beginning of the Hyperloop journey.

The location for the start of these operations is in Hawthorne, Maryland. The distance for the route will be 10.3 miles. The tunnel would run under the Maryland Route 295 along with D.C. to Baltimore’s leg getting constructed firstly.

The nature of the project is far from getting finished, but new modes of transportation are nothing to ignore. Also, to what extent just how deep and how long remains to be seen.

The Boring Company is not just interested in building this Hyperloop transportation on the East coast. As The Verge reported, the company is currently interested in having a tunnel close to SpaceX’s headquarters in Hawthorne, California.

This is positive news Musk needed especially with the Tesla setback. Earlier in February, Tesla notified buyers of the Tesla 3 Model Sedan would be released in 2019.