Twitter Explodes With Outrage After Jennifer Lawrence’s ‘Rude’ Comments At The BAFTAs

Jennifer Lawrence is in hot water over her comments at the BAFTAs.

Social media erupted following Jennifer Lawrence’s controversial comment on the stage of the British American Film and Television Awards (BAFTAs). The Oscar-winning actress, who recently announced a hiatus from acting, stirred up some controversy during her awkward interaction with host Joanna Lumley at the awards ceremony on Sunday night.

Lumley, who made her hosting debut on Sunday after filling veteran host Stephen Fry’s shoes for the first time in 12 years, took the stage to announce the award for Outstanding British Film and introduce its presenter, Lawrence. During the rather heartwarming introduction, Lumley showered the Hunger Games star with compliments, but the 27-year-old actress came up with a rather cold response.

When introducing the category’s presenter, Lumley couldn’t stop gushing about her fellow actress, calling Lawrence “the hottest actress on the planet,” “ravishing,” and reminding viewers that she will soon to be seen in Red Sparrow. Lawrence then showed up on stage, but apparently, she wasn’t moved by the words.

“Hi,” Lawrence said, taking the stage. “That was a bit much, but thank you, Joanna.”

Lawrence’s cold response triggered a furious reaction on social media, with hundreds of users blasting the Red Sparrow actress for being “rude,” calling her “a spoiled brat” and “Miss Arrogance,” according to Fox News.

I never been so angry as to actually tweet about a celebrity, but that comment to Joanna Lumley was hugely discourteous!!! Get some manners #JenniferLawrence and grow up. You came across as a spoilt brat! Joanna Lumley is thee most kindest lady in your industry. Shame on you! — Kt Byrde (@kt_byrde) February 19, 2018

Never liked Jennifer Lawrence. (Joan Rivers was right when she nicknamed her ‘Miss Arrogance”) and she was so rude to Joanna Lumley last night. I think Joanna meant hottest as in most in demand not in looks. Either way, Jennifer came off as a stuck up brat. — Jane (@LilMissDinky) February 19, 2018

The amount of apologies Ms. Lawrence has to hand out, you’d think she’s think before she opens her mouth. Not much class there — deb bell (@dwbell811) February 19, 2018

There were also those who rushed to Lawrence’s defense and argued that the actress was just being “humble” and reminded of the Oscar-winning actress’ “self-deprecating” sense of humor.

she was just trying to be humble, as in the compliment is too much for me and thanked her, where is the rudeness in that. crazy people! — Beatrice88 (@SBeatrice88) February 18, 2018

How did she become rude for being self deprecating? I didnt know it was rude especially when she said Thank You to Joana Lumley. Have some chill pill people you're trying too hard to in finding faults on Jennifer Lawrence in everything she does. Wow just Wow — Nitro_Jen1990 (@Nitro_Jen1990) February 18, 2018

Jennifer Lawrence is no stranger to speaking her mind and not worrying about a possible backlash. Back in November, the actress explained during a Variety Studio’s Actors on Actors episode that being “incredibly rude” was her only way to “defend” herself from fans, adding that she tends to “turn into a huge a**hole,” according to People.

Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

Lawrence had to explain her rather controversial comments at the BAFTAs the morning after the awards ceremony. Appearing at The Magic Radio Breakfast Show, the actress told host Ronan Keating that it was an “inside joke” and compared the entire situation to the Mean Girls movie, according to the Daily Mail.

“Everybody thought that I was being rude,” Lawrence defended her reaction to host Lumley’s introduction. “But to be fair, I couldn’t have just walked out after she was like, biggest movie star in the world!”

So apparently the duo were backstage moments before Lawrence’s appearance on stage, and the pair came up with this “inside joke” about how Lumley could introduce her to make everyone laugh.

“I wasn’t being rude, it was an inside joke,” Lawrence added.

Clearly, only a handful of people actually thought this was an inside joke, which explains the outpouring of negative comments on social media.