LeBron James: NBA Players Reveal Where They Want To See The King Play Next Season, Reports ‘ESPN’

NBA players reveal what they think LeBron James will do next season.

LeBron James has a huge decision to make over the summer. Will he stay with the Cleveland Cavaliers, or will he decide to take his talents elsewhere like L.A., Houston, Miami, or Philadelphia? While the Cavs star says he’s not even thinking about free agency yet, other NBA players have plenty of opinions about where James should end up next season.

According to a February 19 report by ESPN, during all-star weekend, many NBA players were asked to comment on LeBron James’ upcoming free agency. Of course, the superstars did so anonymously, but they were brutally honest in the process. It seems that the majority of the players want to see King James stick with Cleveland and re-sign with the Cavaliers in the offseason.

Fifty-nine percent of players asked said they believe LeBron James will re-sign with the Cavs over the summer, and 66 percent of those asked said that LeBron should stay in Cleveland. One Eastern Conference player cited all of the moves that the Cavs made at the trade deadline as a huge reason why James will want to stay in Ohio beyond this season.

“He won’t leave after all the moves they made last week,” said the player.

Another Eastern Conference player revealed that he hopes LeBron James will stay in Cleveland because he means so much to the city and the fans who live there. James, who is from nearby Akron, has been Cleveland’s saving grace when it comes to sports. Drafted to the Cavs straight out of high school, LeBron brought the city its first championship in over 50 years after returning to the team after a four-year stint in Miami with his pal Duwayne Wade.

“Honestly, I’m hoping that he stays in Cleveland, just for that city…. But I would definitely understand if he left. It’s a business. You see how they did Blake [Griffin] after bringing him in during free agency, telling him all of this and all of that, and then they trade him away.”

The NBA stars gave their opinions on other things concerning LeBron James. Many revealed that they would love to see the King pair up with famed coach Greg Popovich of the San Antonia Spurs, while others claim it doesn’t matter who his coach is because “LeBron coaches himself anyways.”

As for those rumors of LeBron James possibly joining the Golden State Warriors next year, the players didn’t seem excited about that prospect. One NBA Western Conference star claimed that James is too competitive to join forces with a team full of All-Stars.

“LeBron is a competitor. He’s the type of guy who comes in and lays his hat on the line every night. If he went to Golden State, that would cut his competitive edge out. It would take something away from the type of player that he really is.”

It looks like only time will tell where LeBron James will sign next year. However, how he finishes the season with his current team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, will certainly make a huge impact on his free agency decision.