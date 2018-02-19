‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eric & Brady’s Feud Heats Up, Jennifer & Eve Stuck In The Middle

The brother's feud could have a big impact on their current relationships.

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that one of Salem’s families will be in turmoil yet again when two brothers reignite their feud. Eric Brady and Brady Black will run into each other, and their ill feelings for one another will come flooding back. Although both Eric and Brady have moved on from their former love, Nicole Walker, it seems that the bad blood will continue to flow for the step-brothers.

According to a February 19 report by Celeb Dirty Laundry, Eric Brady has rekindled his romance with Jennifer Horton. The couple will start fresh in their relationship and begin to build on their friendship and attraction for one another. However, when Eric and Brady come face to face for the first time in quite awhile, sparks will fly between the two men. Things are bound to get heated, and not only will Eric’s lady love, Jennifer, be caught in the middle of the feud, but so will Brady’s latest conquest, Eve Donovan.

As many Days of Our Lives fans know, Brady Black and Eve Donovan are currently one of Salem’s most bizarre couples. Brady was previously engaged to Eve’s little sister, Theresa Donovan, and the pair have a son, Tate, together. When Theresa left Salem she told Brady it was because she didn’t want to be a wife and a mother. However, Theresa really left to keep her beloved son, as well as Brady, safe from a dangerous drug dealer who had been threatening her loved ones. Theresa then decided to go to work for the ISA and help them catch the dangerous criminal once and for all.

Months later, Eve Donovan returned to Salem, and her hatred for Brady Black soon turned into passion. Now, DOOL fans will see that Brady’s dislike for Eric could get in the way of his relationship with Eve. Many Days of Our Lives viewers will remember, Brady was in love with Nicole Walker but was shocked to find out that his stepbrother, Eric Brady, was also in love with her. Nicole eventually cheated on Brady with Eric and planned to leave him to begin a relationship with his brother. However, Brady couldn’t deal with that and blackmailed Nicole into leaving Salem so that Eric couldn’t have her either.

In the latest #DAYS, Brady reveals to Victor his plans for Eve.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/2WsFzDABJb — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) January 12, 2018

It seems that Eric and Brady’s hatred is still alive and well, although Days of Our Lives fans haven’t seen it play out on screen for weeks. Perhaps now that both of the men are now in relationships, Jennifer and Eve could help them get past any negative feelings they are carrying around for each other.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.