‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Who Shot Bill Mystery For February Sweeps Finale

'B&B' set photos show Dollar Bill in the hospital but the wound isn't fatal.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the rest of February sweeps reveal that karma comes for Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and he is shot, but who did the deed? That’s the question looming over the next two weeks as Bill finds himself wounded and in the hospital with lots of candidates up for grabs as to who would try and kill the publishing tycoon. Here’s a look at how Bill pays the piper for his vile deeds and who might be responsible for putting him in intensive care.

Sally Takes Target Practice, Aims For Bill

With Bold and the Beautiful spoilers and rumors teasing the exit of Courtney Hope soon from her role as Sally Spectra, she seems a top contender for the shooter, but that’s a bit too on the nose. Pierson Fode is confirmed back on March 9 for her rumored exit, which indicates her final plot is romantic, not violent. Upcoming B&B spoilers from SheKnows Soaps reveal that Sally goes to the shooting range with her Aunt Shirley Spectra (Patrika Darbo) then, on Friday, goes to confront Bill about keeping his promise to her.

Spoilers from Soap Central indicate that Sally makes a bold move to try and make Bill do what he said and help re-establish Spectra Fashions. However, the same set of spoilers also say that things go from bad to worse for Bill by the end of the month. Anyone at Spectra is a likely culprit for shooting Bill. Remember that Shirley was enraged at Bill after he blew up the family business with Sally inside. Saul (Alex Wyse) has a crush on Sally and might go after Bill. Only clueless Darlita (Danube Hermosillo) seems innocent.

Get ready for a thrill ride full of deception, reconnection and redemption! Tune in this week on #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/3r1yfUZ3KY — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 18, 2018

Ridge Is A Strong Contender For Shooter

This week, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) goes back to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) about her night with Bill. Ridge pressures Steffy to say that she was coerced, forced, or tricked into sleeping with Bill. Ridge wants Bill locked up for wrecking Steffy’s marriage and is desperate to get her to play along. Bold spoilers say that Ridge has Bill arrested. Dan Martin is back as Lt. Baker to slap cuffs on someone, but it might be to lock up Bill’s shooter.

Steffy pushes back on Ridge and again tells him that Bill didn’t coerce her. She insists the sex was consensual. If Ridge trumps up evidence to have Bill arrested, great. If he can’t get Steffy to play along, though, it’s conceivable that Ridge might punish Bill directly for ruining Steffy’s life. Bill and Ridge have engaged in life-or-death antics before. Remember when Bill had Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) dump Ridge out of the helicopter? Ridge came back to punish Bill and threatened him with the same fate.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Ridge attempts to persuade Liam to forgive Steffy and exact revenge on Bill. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/3je8FR7ND7 pic.twitter.com/iXr2Y0A0lv — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 27, 2018

Other Shooter Speculation

It’s not just Ridge and Sally who have a grudge against Dollar Bill, according to Bold and the Beautiful spoilers and history. Sweeps articles in recent soap magazine issues remind that Maya Avant (Karla Mosley) is still nursing a grudge against Bill for outing her as transgender. Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) has hated Bill for years, and Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) is back soon and is always an agent of chaos. Sheila might target Bill for sport or to set up someone else, like Quinn, to take the fall for the shooting.

Quinn and Sheila find themselves staring each other down with Eric in between them. WATCH FULL EP: https://t.co/y17r3vKFMn #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/X3XrYLkm9s — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 26, 2017

B&B spoilers show that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) still hates his father but would never take aim at someone, although Steffy might under the right circumstances. Remember Steffy took a potshot at Sheila last year. If Bill reveals that he swapped the paternity test and her baby girl is really Liam’s sister, Steffy might snap. Steffy’s hope is that she’ll win Liam back, but it’s only their child tethering them. If Bill tells Steffy he’s her baby daddy, that would end any chance for a Leffy reunion and she could go postal on Bill.

Bill’s shooting might be the plot twist B&B devised to get him off screen while he appears on Italy’s Dancing with the Stars. See what happens with Bill the week of February 19, why Sally threatens him, and why Liam won’t take Steffy back. Watch CBS every day for new B&B episodes, and check back here often for the latest Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, news, and updates.