Kanye West Deletes His Instagram After Backlash Over Bizarre Posts, Reports ‘Life & Style’

Kanye West leaves Instagram after receiving backlash for Valentine's Day posts.

Kanye West finally returned to Instagram on Valentine’s Day to post shout-outs to his wife, Kim Kardashian. The rapper, who is often absent from social media, took to his account on the day of love to share heartfelt messages for his wife. However, some fans found the posts to be bizarre.

According to a report by Life & Style, Kanye West returned to Instagram on February 14 to post a photo of a homemade card he had made for Kim Kardashian, and then proceeded to post photographs of famous celebrity couples for the next seven hours. In total, Kanye posted over 30 photographs, which left many fans confused about the message he was trying to send.

OK! Magazine reports that Kanye’s celebrity couple photographs may have been a tribute to iconic couples, but many fans couldn’t help but notice that the vast majority of the couples West paid tribute to were divorced or long split. Pairs such as Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere, Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston, Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, Prince Charles and Princess Diana, and more were all featured on the rapper’s Instagram page, followed by a few photos of himself with Kim Kardashian.

As fans began to call out Kanye West on his choice of celebrity couples to post photos of, it seems that the rapper may have taken notice. Kanye has since not only deleted the photos of the famous pairs, but he has also deleted his Instagram page as well. As many fans know, this isn’t the first time that West has removed his social media accounts. Back in September of 2016, he deleted his Instagram page, just weeks before he was hospitalized for a mental breakdown. He eventually returned to the site to post photographs, but until Valentine’s Day, he hadn’t been active on the social media site since May 2017.

Kanye West’s Instagram return was very short-lived, and fans are wondering if it is because of the backlash he received for posting photos of divorced couples on Valentine’s Day. Perhaps Kim Kardashian will eventually shed a little light on the subject during an upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.