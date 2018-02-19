Donald Trump Will Resign ‘Within Two Weeks’ If Mueller Flips Manafort, Democratic Strategist Predicts

The Russia investigation appears to be moving closer to Trump's inner circle, though Trump continues to deny any wrongdoing.

Donald Trump will resign and leave the White House in fear if the Russia investigation is able to flip former campaign manager Paul Manafort against him, a top Democratic strategist is predicting.

Last week, Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation took a major step forward with the indictment of 13 Russian nationals for interfering in the election by spreading propaganda on social media, and they also announced a plea deal for Manafort’s former business partner, Rick Gates.

Gates accepted a plea deal that will have him testify against Manafort, the Boston Herald noted, bolstering what has already been seen as a solid case against Trump’s former top campaign official. There has been speculation among legal experts that Mueller may now be working on Manafort, using him to build a case against the biggest target of all, Donald Trump.

If that is the case, Mueller will likely have Trump dead to rights, Scott Dworkin predicted. The Democratic strategist and fundraiser has predicted that Trump will resign almost immediately if Manafort were to flip against him. Trump and Manafort have a business relationship that stretches back decades and have been “scamming” together for years, Dworkin claimed.

Mark this tweet: If Mueller gets Manafort to flip, Trump would likely resign within 2 weeks after a plea deal goes public. Manafort knows too much. About everything. Especially Trump, the campaign & Russia. They’ve known each other since as early as 1980. 38 years of scamming. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) February 19, 2018

Dworkin is not the only person predicting that Donald Trump will resign when the heat from the Russia investigation gets to be too much for him. A writer who has a long and tumultuous relationship with Trump has also predicted that Trump’s pride will not allow him to suffer what he would view as the biggest possible loss.

Even as President Trump has questioned whether Russia meddled in the 2016 election, state officials are trying to protect the 2018 midterms from Russian meddling. Secretaries of State are now getting security clearances to get classified briefings: https://t.co/g8t2Jq5sBt — Matt Viser (@mviser) February 19, 2018

Tony Schwartz, who spent 18 months working with Trump to write his 1987 memoir The Art of the Deal, has said repeatedly that he believes Trump will ultimately quit. Schwartz has expressed regret for serving as Trump’s ghostwriter, which he said gave the public a false impression as a cunning and shrewd businessman rather than a con man that Schwartz believes him to be.

“Trump is going to resign and declare victory before Mueller and congress leave him no choice,” Schwartz predicted last year (via the Los Angeles Times). “Trump’s presidency is effectively over.”

Understand this: Trump will destroy anything & anyone to protect against feeling weak & out of control. It's not a choice but a compulsion. — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) August 15, 2017

Donald Trump has continued to maintain that he did not collude with Russia during the 2016 campaign, even as the investigation has continued to rack up indictments.