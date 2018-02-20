Kim Kardashian Hyped Ketogenic Diet For Weight Loss But Hid Secret Plastic Surgery, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Kim Kardashian credited the keto diet for her 75-pound weight loss, but experts told 'Radar Online' that it appears she also had procedures, including a nose job and butt lift.

Kim Kardashian has become famous for her ketogenic diet, which resulted in a 75-pound weight loss, as the Inquisitr reported. But while Kardashian has credited the keto diet for turning her into a celebrity weight-loss winner, she has been hiding secret plastic surgery procedures, according to Radar Online.

Kim Kardashian Shares Diet, Fitness, Beauty Tips, But Did She Cover Up Butt Surgery?

For years, Kim has touted her favorite beauty tips, fitness routines, and diets for transforming her body. Kardashian has shared her intense workouts on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and even turned to social media to offer details on her weight loss. But when Radar Online talked with plastic surgery experts, those specialists alleged that some of Kim’s stunning beauty and hourglass figure should be credited to surgery.

Kim has denied having plastic surgery, but rumors that Kardashian had procedures secretly have swirled for years. Kim’s famously curved rear has been scrutinized, and Kardashian has been diligent in denying that her derriere is due to surgery. But Radar Online’s experts have a different take on her caboose.

“There is a procedure called a Brazilian butt lift, in which fat is taken from another area of the body and injected into the buttocks for a curvier backside, and it’s rumored this is what [Kim Kardashian] did.”

Kardashian says that her bigger behind is due to two pregnancies and cortisone injections for psoriasis symptoms.

Weekend vibes A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 17, 2018 at 10:42am PST

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Boob Job Rumors

Kim has not shared anything about her seemingly fuller breasts, but an insider told Radar Online that Kardashian’s hourglass shape should be credited to a new procedure.

“There’s a new injectable filler similar to Restylane that’s designed for body shaping. Kim uses it on her boobs and butt. It’s the reason why her breasts are so full right now.”

Kardashian once talked about her sister Khloe Kardashian’s interest in breast implants on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Kim said that she worried Khloe did not understand the challenges of exercising “when you really have big boobs bouncing around everywhere.”

Kim Kardashian has credited workouts and the keto diet for her sculpted figure. Charles Sykes / Invision/AP Images

In addition to the alleged use of fillers, Kardashian has undergone laser treatments to take off stretch marks from her breasts.

Expert Knows About Kim Kardashian Nose Job Rumors

Through the years, some observers have claimed that Kim’s nose appears to have been reshaped. Dr. Zara Harutyunyan of L.A.’s Cosmetic Rejuvenation has not treated Kardashian, but she told Radar Online what she suspects.

“Overall, I suspect Kim has had a rhinoplasty to make her nose slimmer and the tip more pointy.”

Kardashian has admitted that she is aware of the nose job rumors. However, she also said that she has not undergone surgery for her nose. Instead, Kim credits the contour that she uses for making her nose appear smaller.

Kim Kardashian Undergoes Non-Invasive Procedures

Kardashian has reportedly used a variety of fillers to shape her jaw and plump up her lips. Dr. Harutyunyan also commented on Kim’s chin.

“It looks like she’s had a chin augmentation using dermal fillers such as Radiesse, or Voluma. Kim is also most likely doing skin tightening procedures such as Ultherapy. I suspect she has had Botox injections into her Masseter muscles, a very effective way to contour the jawline.”

Another source quoted by Radar Online revealed that Kardashian has “hated” the shape of her face. Kim reportedly has been transforming her jaw “over time,” and now she is “thrilled with her new jaw, which makes her cheekbones look more prominent.” In terms of other non-invasive procedures, Kardashian has asked about having something done to remove the wrinkles in her hands. Kim also has been candid about procedures to remove the baby hairs from her face and neck.

Forgot to post this last night A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 13, 2018 at 6:06am PST

“I also lasered my neck because I had such a hairy neck,” she said.

In addition, Kardashian shared on Instagram that she used Rodial Dragons Blood Lip Masks to plump up her lips. Kim also has shared a Botox session on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, emphasizing that she does not view Botox as plastic surgery.

Kim Kardashian’s Whittled Waistline From Surgery Or Keto Diet?

Kardashian recently revealed that her waistline is now 24 inches, smaller than it has ever been before. While Kim has talked about her keto diet, crediting it for her weight loss, an insider told Radar Online that much of her weight loss actually is due to a new procedure.

“Kim has been using this brand-new procedure that basically injects heat into fat cells so that they are destroyed. She has lost a majority of her weight with this and with another injection therapy called Mesotherapy.”

The procedure involves undergoing small injections designed to minimize cellulite. As for what Kardashian has said, she shared her skin-tightening tummy tuck from a cosmetic dermatologist on Snapchat in 2016.

However, Kim has credited her weight loss to a high-fat, low-carb ketogenic diet, as the Inquisitr reported. Kardashian also recently worked with a trainer, Melissa Alcantara, to take her workouts and diet to a new level. Melissa lost 40 pounds in 60 days after her pregnancy. She shared her fat-burning diet and fitness secrets with Kim.