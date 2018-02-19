‘Teen Mom 2’: Briana DeJesus Claims Javi Marroquin Is ‘Harassing’ Her Post Break Up, Reports ‘OK!’

Briana and Javi speak out on their rocky relationship post breakup.

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus is reportedly still dealing with the aftermath of her break up with co-star Javi Marroquin. Briana and Javi, who dated for a few months before calling it quits in early 2018, are now engaging in a social media war of words.

According to a Feb. 19 report by OK! Magazine, Briana DeJesus dished on some claims about her relationship and break up with Javi Marroquin. Since the couple’s split there have been rumors that Briana is currently living with her baby daddy, Devoin Austin, and that she’s dating another one of her ex-boyfriends named Dre.

Briana DeJesus told Blasting News that she and Devoin Austin are not getting back together, and that her baby daddy has just been at her house a lot to help her with her daughters, Nova and Stella, while she recovers from plastic surgery. However, the Teen Mom 2 star did say that Javi Marroquin has been “harassing” her via text message asking her questions about her love life, and why she is spending time with Devoin and Dre.

DeJesus says she wants “nothing to do” with Marroquin, and that she’s ready to “move on” from her relationship with him. In fact, Briana claims that Javi needs to stop focusing on her, and focus more on his relationship with the mother of his child, Kailyn Lowry. The Teen Mom 2 star also threatened to release text messages between herself and Javi if he didn’t stop contacting her.

Later, Javi Marroquin responded to Briana DeJesus’ comments by revealing that he wants to keep quiet about all of her claims because he doesn’t want to “belittle or disrespect” anyone. The Teen Mom 2 dad says he’s already learned his lesson when it comes to commenting about relationships on social media, which has caused him a lot of drama with his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, in the past.

Briana and Javi confirmed their split in January. The couple both revealed that a big part of their decision to break up was the fact that Marroquin disagreed with DeJesus’ decision to have plastic surgery.

Teen Mom 2 fans can see more of the drama between Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus when new episodes begin airing on MTV later this year.