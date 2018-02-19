Husband’s ‘Cheap’ Valentine’s Day Present, A $10 Lottery Scratch Off, Turns Into A $100,000 Win

An Iowa husband's 'cheap' Valentine's Day gift pays off in a big way!

An Iowa husband decided on a whim to buy his beloved wife a $10 scratch-off lottery ticket, and it really paid off: The ticket was a $100,000 winner. As you can imagine, the wife was thrilled with the “cheap” gift.

Don Holmes decide to buy his wife a lottery scratch-off ticket on Valentine’s Day. Cynthia Holmes recalls making fun of her husband for his “expensive gift.” She said it was a joke between them until she scratched off the ticket and discovered that she won $100,000.

According to Inside Edition, Cynthia couldn’t believe the small joke gift turned into a $100,000 payoff. She said that she didn’t fully think that she won until she went to the lottery headquarters in Clive. They scanned the ticket and told her that she won $100,000.

Cynthia noted that before her husband gave her the ticket for Valentine’s Day, she had asked him what he was going to buy her for the romantic holiday. He had the habit of not buying her anything or buying her something “cheap.” Don wasn’t sure what to get her and decided on a whim to buy the lottery ticket when filling up their car’s gas tank.

At the lottery headquarters office in Clive, they scanned her ticket. The machine went “woohoo,” indicating it was a winning ticket. Cynthia remembers having butterflies in her stomach after hearing that she would receive a check for $100,000.

A husband's "cheap" Valentine's Day gift, a $10 scratch-off ticket, turned into a $100,000 present. https://t.co/XlEEreAflV pic.twitter.com/6QLVXZwfmW — Inside Edition (@InsideEdition) February 18, 2018

Cynthia, who works at Walmart, revealed that it’s still sinking in that she is $100,000 richer. According to Iowa Lottery’s website, Holmes claimed the second of eight top prizes available in the Lottery’s Casino Riches scratch-off game.

Holmes said that she plans to pay off her car and house with the money. She also wants to take a vacation and save a big chunk of the money. Cynthia suggested that the funds will help reduce her stress, as she won’t have to “pinch pennies” anymore.

As for the husband, Cynthia plans to buy him whatever he wants. She no longer jokes about his “cheap gift” as his $10 turned into $100,000.

For Cynthia Holmes, it was a good Valentine’s Day, and she is $100,000 richer. She said the next time her husband, Don, buys her a “cheap” gift, she will remember the $10 scratch-off that turned into a huge payoff.