‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chad May Catch Stefan & Abigail In A Compromising Position

Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that there will be some major turmoil for Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and his wife, Abigail Deveraux (Marci Miller). The fan-favorite couple is looking at some hard times ahead, especially when it is revealed that Abigail has a split personality and that she is actually the person who murdered Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis).

According to a February 17 report by Celeb Dirty Laundry, Abigail’s mental illness is in danger of ruining her life yet again. This time around, Days of Our Lives fans will see Abby have a split personality, and this personality will be that of her friend Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus). Abby will transform herself into Gabi, complete with dark wig. While she is in Gabi mode, Abigail will have no memory of anything that she does, including killing Andre.

It seems that “Gabi” will try to frame Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) for the murder, and when she gets busted, she’ll head to Stefan’s room to try to seduce him. Although Abigail will have no memory of anything she’s doing while she believes she’s Gabi, the encounter could be broken up by Chad. If Chad catches Abigail and Stefan together, he’ll be furious. He is already suspicious of Stefan’s intentions with his wife, and if he finds the two together, chaos will likely ensue.

While Stefan will seemingly be the only person who knows about Abigail’s split personality, he’ll have to tell Chad at some point. The two brothers will be forced to work together in order to keep Abby out of prison, as well as get her the mental help that she needs. As many Days of Our Lives viewers may remember, Abby has already spent time in a mental hospital, and it drove her to run away and fake her own death. This time around, Chad will likely be even more worried and confused about how to get her the proper help she needs.

In addition to Abigail’s personality disorder, it seems that she could grow closer to Stefan through this process. It looks like Chad and Abby’s marriage is going to be tested in the upcoming weeks, and Stefan will be in the middle of all of the drama.

