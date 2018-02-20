Aspark Owl Electric Supercar Prototype Beats Tesla Model S, Went From 0-60 MPH In Under 2 Seconds

A Japanese electric car company produced Aspark Owl, a powerful model, to rival Tesla's Model S.

During the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, an obscure Japanese company introduced the Aspark Owl – the next-generation supercar. Named after the inspiration behind its design, manufacturers claim this car can go from 0 to 62 mph within two seconds.

Big promises are quite the norm in the car industry. However, Aspark released a video showing just what the Owl can do. The footage was taken while road testing the owl.

Japanese Supercar

While conducting two test runs, the company claims that the Aspark Owl achieved the 62 mph mark in less than two seconds. Based on their test, one run took 1.92 seconds while the other launch only took 1.87 seconds.

The Owl’s motor delivers 430 horsepower and 563 feet of torque to all four wheels. The top speed, as reported by Motor Authority, is 174 mph. Aspark’s supercar weighs only 1,847 pounds, and a single charge can cover 93 miles.

Aspark Owl Versus Other Cars

At this speed, the Aspark Owl beats gas-powered race cars like the Bugatti Chiron which accomplishes the same feat in 2.3 seconds and the Lamborghini Aventador that goes from 0 to 60 mph in 2.7 seconds.

Since the Aspark Owl is an electric car, it’s only fitting to compare it to vehicles in the same category. As noted by Fortune, electric cars have higher torque and better acceleration at lower speeds compared to gas engines. However, gas cars are capable of hitting 70 to 80 mph faster.

Tesla Model S, one of the iconic electric cars, can accelerate from 0 to 60 in 2.5 seconds although some tests peg the time at 2.3 seconds.

While the feat is an impressive one, there are some crucial things which should be noted. First off, the Owl prototype used racing tires which are neither legal or safer for driving every day. However, Aspark is currently working on achieving the same feat using tires which are legal on the streets.

The kind of tires used for the prototypes is not the only area of concern when it comes to these cars. It seems like the Aspark Owl will be a limited edition – only 50 units of the electric supercar will come into production. As for the price, it is expected to cost $4.4 million each. This price is way higher than Tesla Model S which retails at around $70,000. Even the Tesla Roadster which might sell for about $200,000 is more affordable than the Aspark Own. Finished units of the supercar will not be available until 2020.

As for Tesla, Elon Musk’s company promises that it could match the 0 to 60 mph posted by Aspark Owl.