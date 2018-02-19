Couple Sues Former Owner Of ‘American Horror Story: Murder House’ Home After Fans Harass Them Day And Night

A couple who bought the house from 'American Horror Story: Murder House' is seeking $3 million, claiming the real estate firm and former owners misled them about the harassing fans.

A Los Angeles couple who purchased the American Horror Story house from Season 1 is suing over the fanatical fans who flock to the mansion to take pictures of the beautiful home. The couple claims that some of these fans have resorted to breaking into their home, which called them to fear for their safety.

According to Inside Edition, the Rosenheim Mansion was the featured on American Horror Story’s first season, but the current residents, Dr. Ernst von Schwarz and Angela Oakenfold, claim they are living a nightmare by being trapped in the home by the AHS fans.

Dr. Schwarz claims that they have had several break-ins over the past year that they have lived in the home. He said that he’s had to call the police four times to help get control of the fans since moving in.

The couple installed a chain link fence around the property, but they say the American Horror Story fans just climb over it. Angela said that once a group of teenage girls convinced a garbage truck driver to lift them in the vehicles basket to get a better look at the house.

Oakenfold said that she was in the bathroom and looked out the window to see what the commotion was outside. She sees a small group of teenage girls screaming at her inside the basket of a garbage truck.

Before buying the home, the couple knew that the house had been used in several films and television series. They underestimated the American Horror Story fans and never expected them to show up at the mansion every day.

Angela explained that they want to live in the home because it’s a gorgeous house. However, they feel cheated and don’t feel safe.

The couple filed a lawsuit against the house’s former owner and the real estate firm. They want $3 million dollars for fraud. They also want the court to reimburse them for the cost to install a chain link fence around the property.

Dr. Schwarz said that they knew the house appeared on a television show, but the owner and real estate firm failed to disclose the property had become a tourist attraction.

Stephen Apelian of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury said that the firm is disappointed that the couple is not happy with their transaction. However, he believes the facts of this case will resolve this matter in the firm’s favor.