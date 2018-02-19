Fans Debate On Whether Jinger Duggar Vuolo Followed In Jill’s Footsteps And Got Her Nose Pierced

Fans on the website 'Keeping Up with Fundies' are debating whether or not Jinger also went for the piercing.

Jinger Duggar Vuolo has been sharing updates with her fans about the baby she and husband Jeremy Vuolo are expecting via Instagram, and some fans believe she might have followed in sister Jill’s footsteps and gotten her nose pierced.

A fan wrote on the Tumblr “Keeping Up with Fundies” stating that they believed Jinger “definitely” had her nose pierced in between baby bump update shots. Those who follow the Duggar family will know that her older sister, Jill Duggar Dillard, also had her nose pierced not too long ago.

One of the owners of the blog, however, believes that Jinger Duggar Vuolo didn’t get her nose pierced, but instead is standing in such a way that a shadow is cast over her nose.

However, it wouldn’t be completely surprising if Jinger Duggar Vuolo pierced her nose, as she was the first Duggar daughter to wear pants. Growing up in the Duggar household, Jinger and her sisters were forbidden to wear anything but skirts or dresses in order to preserve their modesty. However, when she married husband Jeremy Vuolo, she began branching out to a “sexier” style with pants, high heels, and sleeveless dresses and skirts, all of which were forbidden as a child.

Update on Baby Vuolo ???????? A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Feb 17, 2018 at 6:44pm PST

Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband announced they were expecting their first child shortly after the new year. Fans were both overjoyed and upset at the announcement for two very different reasons. Jinger Duggar Vuolo is the only member of the family to have thus far not announced a pregnancy immediately following her wedding, instead waiting a year before conceiving. Some fans felt it was “about time” the pair got pregnant, while others were hoping that she and Jeremy might live kid-free a little longer or possibly never have children. Many are worried that the Duggar daughters will fall into the trap of having baby after baby just like their mother, Michelle Duggar.

Thus far, it is too early in any of the children’s marriages to tell if they will be attempting to have as many babies as their parents. However, Josh Duggar, the oldest and disgraced sibling, is a father to five.