‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Another Salem Resident’s Life Is In Danger As ‘Gabi’ Continues To Cause Chaos

Abigail's split personality disorder could mean danger for an innocent party.

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that many lives will be in danger in the upcoming episodes, and it seems that someone could even die. The latest soap opera news claims that Steve, Tripp, Ciara, Will, Paul, Billie, and Vivian will all be fighting for their lives.

According to a February 18 report by Celeb Dirty Laundry, Vivian will soon find herself in a sticky situation, and it could all be Abigail’s fault. As many Days of Our Lives fans know, Abby (Marci Miller) has been dealing with a personality disorder that is causing her to take on the personality of her friend Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus). Abigail doesn’t remember her actions during these episodes but is calling herself “Gabi” and doing things that are very out of character for her.

It seems that Abigail’s alter ego “Gabi” is even to blame for Andre DiMera’s death. Andre (Thaao Penghlis) was killed in his office by someone who bashed his head in with Tony DiMera’s urn. Later, the Salem police found security camera footage that linked the murder to Gabi. However, Gabi has maintained her innocence, even though Abigail has at times seemed to throw her under the bus for the crime. Now, Stefan will find out that Abby is to blame for the crime. Days of Our Lives fans will see he and Chad will have to scramble to protect Abigail as well as clear Gabi’s name.

In the latest #DAYS, Chad and Abigail walk in on a heated moment between Vivian and Stefan.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/OLVJvpytDT — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) February 7, 2018

This will prove to be tricky unless they can pin the murder on someone else, and it seems that Vivian could be the one who takes the fall for Andre’s killing. If Stefan wants to get Vivian (Louise Sorel) out of his life and save his sister-in-law Abby, he may offer up his very own mother as bait. The DiMeras may go on to frame Vivian for Andre’s murder and send her to prison for a crime she did not commit or even put her life in jeopardy. Although Vivian may be innocent of murdering Andre, she has committed some very serious crimes in the past that should have landed her behind bars, and it doesn’t seem anyone would miss her much if she left Salem and headed to prison.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.