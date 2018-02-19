Sylvester Stallone Dead Rumors Spread, Death Hoax Claims The Actor Died From Prostate Cancer [Debunked]

Another death hoax has swept the internet claiming that the Rocky star Sylvester Stallone has died from prostate cancer. This isn’t the first time that 71-year-old actor has been a victim of a death hoax. The top trending Google search for Sylvester Stallone is “Sylvester Stallone dead.”

The actor has not died and is still active on his social media accounts. The actor’s last Instagram post is a fan poster of the upcoming sequel to Creed starring Michael B. Jordan in the leading role as Adonis Creed who will face off with Ivan Drago’s son Viktor Drago.

The celebrity death hoaxes are believed to originate from social media – particularly Facebook where users are shown a fake news story claiming a public figure has died. The fake news is usually accompanied by the logo of a legitimate news organization to give the spam more credibility.

Sylvester Stallone was a victim of a death hoax in 2016 when the fake news accounts claimed that the actor died in his home. However, the fraudulent links led to a story about his son Sage’s death, according to Snopes.

Other celebrities such as Jaden Smith, Jim Carrey, and Angelina Jolie have been victims of a similar hoax.

Stallone is currently filming Creed 2 and has not responded to the rumor that he died.

Many fans took to social media to send their condolences as they have been unknowingly misled by a hoax. In 2017, Sylvester appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Animal Crackers.

The 71-year-old actor has been married three times and has three daughters with his third wife Jennifer Flavin. Stallone was nominated for the first time and won a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2015.

Is Sylvester Stallone really dead — Devon (@DChelich) February 19, 2018

Many fans on Twitter are asking whether the actor is really dead and some tweets suggest that the hoax originates from Facebook. Other fans vented their frustration at the hoax. Sylvester Stallone’s son Sage was found dead in 2012 from a heart attack at the age of 36.

Many Facebook users are reporting that the hoax leads to a link to a news article about his late son.