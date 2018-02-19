Carrie Underwood Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With New Photos

Carrie Underwood is debunking the divorce rumors with new photos supporting her husband, Mike Fisher.

Carrie Underwood appears to be subtly responding to the recent wave of divorce rumors that have swirled around her and her husband of seven years, Mike Fisher. The star confirmed that she’s most definitely supporting her man amid the unfounded divorce allegations that surfaced last week, as she showed her love for Fisher upon his return to the Nashville Predators.

Just days after In Touch magazine claimed that the couple was supposedly heading for divorce, something both Gossip Cop and E! News denied and branded “bogus,” Underwood made it very clear on Instagram that she and her man are still going strong.

Though she didn’t post a photo of the two together to debunk the claims, the mom of one instead proved that she fully supports her husband by sharing snaps of new T-Shirts celebrating the end of his retirement from the NHL and his subsequent return to the ice.

Carrie posted photos of two of her husband’s new merchandise T-Shirts to her Instagram account on February 18. One read “The Fish is back! Mike Fisher,” while the other hilariously featured the slogan, “Straight outta retirement.”

Underwood – who recently donated $10,000 to a childhood friend in her hometown of Checotah, Oklahoma, after he suffered serious injuries in a car accident – then made it very clear that she’s supporting Fisher coming out of his retirement from the ice.

“These. Are. Amazing! @mfisher1212 @predsnhl,” she captioned the new photos, adding a heart and a fish emoji, seemingly to symbolize her love for man.

Though Carrie didn’t explicitly address the recent divorce rumors on Instagram, her latest post appeared to be her subtle way of confirming that she and the hockey player – who will celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary in June – are still most definitely going strong.

Mike confirmed that he would be heading back to work in late January, despite initially announcing his retirement from the NHL back in August.

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Fisher then confirmed in a press conference that Underwood had been very supportive of his decision to return to the ice.

“Carrie asked me every day what I was going to do and she was excited for me to come back,” Mike said of his wife during a Nashville Predator’s press conference. “I had the blessing of the family, so felt good about that.”

Carrie also proved that she was very much supportive of his decision to head back to work, just five months after retiring, on Twitter.

“This is happening! Fish is back! So proud of you, baby!” Underwood – who’s often been spotted at hockey games supporting her husband during past seasons – wrote on the social media site after the big news was announced.

Carrie then encouraged her hockey playing husband and his Nashville Predators teammates to bring back the Stanley Cup this year by adding, “We want the cup!!!”