Frances McDormand’s ‘Compliance Trouble’ As ‘Three Billboards’ Wins Big At The Baftas

Frances McDormand and Kate Middleton didn't wear black to the Baftas as 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' sweeps the big prizes. Here's why.

If the Bafta’s and Golden Globes are an indication as to how next month’s Oscars will play out Frances McDormand and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri look set to win big at the 90th Academy Awards. McDormand took the “Best Actress” award at the Baftas for her role as Mildred Hayes, a grieving mother who upsets the residents of Ebbing, Missouri to publicise the rape and murder of her daughter. As reported by the BBC, Three Billboards scooped the top prizes at the Baftas and is now a hot favorite to repeat the feat at the Oscars.

One reason for the success of Three Billboards is undoubtedly the timing of its release, coming as it did in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal. In a way, Three Billboards has acted as a clarion call for those supporting the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements. As anyone who has followed this year’s awards season knows, women attending the various award ceremonies dressed in black as they stand in solidarity with those who have been affected by sexual abuse and harassment.

As reported by Metro, Frances McDormand chose not to wear black at last night’s Baftas. Instead, the 60-year-old McDormand wore a black, red, and pink dress, but that doesn’t mean that she isn’t offering her support to the “Times Up” movement.

Frances McDormand Admits That She Has ‘A Little Trouble With Compliance’

As reported by the Independent, McDormand made her support for “Times Up” clear during her acceptance speech, saying that she stood in “full solidarity” with her sisters in black. She did, however, admit that she has “a little trouble with compliance.”

“I have a little trouble with compliance.”

“I want you to know that I stand in full solidarity with my sisters tonight in black. I appreciate a well-organized act of civil disobedience.”

McDormand wasn’t the only high-profile female celebrity not wearing black during the Baftas. The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, wore a green Jenny Packham gown, something that has drawn criticism in some quarters. As reported by Glamour magazine, royal protocol, rather than a rejection of the aims of the Times Up movement, is likely to be responsible for the Duchess of Cambridge’s fashion choice.

Vianney Le Caer / AP Images

As a senior member of the British royal family, Kate is expected to remain publicly neutral on political issues. The Duchess did, however, wear a black sash and carried a black Prada clutch purse, in what many believe was a subtle expression of her support for the Times Up movement.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri took home a total of five awards at the Baftas. They included Best Actress for Frances McDormand, Best Supporting Actor for Sam Rockwell. Writer and director Martin McDonagh scooped three awards, including Best Film.